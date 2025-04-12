Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Tella headshot

Nathan Tella Injury: Undergoing testing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Tella (undisclosed) is in the hospital for testing, according to manager Xabi Alonso. "Nathan is in the hospital for a check-up and will undergo some tests. He was dizzy, and we're still waiting for the results."

Tella looks to be facing what could be a serious injury, as he was taken to the hospital for testing. This will be something to watch, as he has started in their past two outings. Victor Boniface will likely enter the starting Xi again in his place if he does miss time.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now