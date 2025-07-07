Ola Aina News: Signs new Forest contract

Aina signed a three-year contract extension with Nottingham Forest, the club announced Monday.

Aina was a regular starter for Nottingham Forest in the 2024/25 season, featuring in the XI in each of his 35 Premier League appearances while tallying two goals and one assist. He played predominantly at right-back in 2024/25, but he can feature on the opposite flank if needed, giving the coaching staff some much-needed tactical flexibility. The new deal will expire at the end of the 2027/28 campaign.