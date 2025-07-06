Menu
Pedro Gallese News: Concedes another two, set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 6, 2025 at 9:11pm

Gallese recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Gallese has conceded two goals in each of the last three outings, while also tallying eight saves across that span. He will be handed a one match ban for yellow card accumulation, with Javier Otero likely to start vs Montreal on Saturday.

