Pedro Gallese News: Concedes another two, set for suspension
Gallese recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.
Gallese has conceded two goals in each of the last three outings, while also tallying eight saves across that span. He will be handed a one match ban for yellow card accumulation, with Javier Otero likely to start vs Montreal on Saturday.
