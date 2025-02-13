Pervis Estupinan Injury: Not an option Friday

Estupinan (undisclosed) is out for Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. Estupinan is still doing rehab, he won't be an option for the game."

Estupinan will not make the call for Friday, with the defender still unable to compete due to his undisclosed issues. Luckily for the player, he is at least rehabbing again, although he still needs to train again. That said, he could be set to miss another match, likely doubtful for their next contest against Southampton.