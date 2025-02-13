Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pervis Estupinan headshot

Pervis Estupinan Injury: Not an option Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 6:52am

Estupinan (undisclosed) is out for Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. Estupinan is still doing rehab, he won't be an option for the game."

Estupinan will not make the call for Friday, with the defender still unable to compete due to his undisclosed issues. Luckily for the player, he is at least rehabbing again, although he still needs to train again. That said, he could be set to miss another match, likely doubtful for their next contest against Southampton.

Pervis Estupinan
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now