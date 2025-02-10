Rafael Leao News: Scores off bench in win
Leao scored a goal off four shots (two on target) and drew two fouls after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Empoli.
Leao appeared off the bench for the first time since November, being brought as part of a triple halftime substitution with the game still scoreless. As usual, he brought a lot of firepower to the offense and, in the 68th minute, the forward headed home a cross from the right flank to break the deadlock. After a very quiet start of campaign, Leao is slowly starting to get back to his best game, with seven goals and two assists over his last 17 appearances in all competitions.
