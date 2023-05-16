Soccer DFS
UCL DraftKings Showdown Video Preview for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
May 16, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart dives into Tuesday's Showdown at DraftKings between Inter Milan and AC Milan. Will Inter push for goals early or will they play it safe? Can Andre Onana win more tournaments? What does the re-introduction of Rafael Leao mean in DFS since he probably isn't 100 percent? Jack goes through the odds and ideas for cash games and tournaments.

Looking for written content? Check out Adam Zdroik's DraftKings preview.

3:00 pm: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
