UCL DraftKings Showdown Video Preview for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart dives into Tuesday's Showdown at DraftKings between Inter Milan and AC Milan. Will Inter push for goals early or will they play it safe? Can Andre Onana win more tournaments? What does the re-introduction of Rafael Leao mean in DFS since he probably isn't 100 percent? Jack goes through the odds and ideas for cash games and tournaments.

3:00 pm: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

