Raoul Petretta Injury: Outing cut short

Petretta was forced off in the 31st minute of Wednesday's 1-0 win over San Diego due to an apparent injury.

Petretta was an early exit from Wednesday's match, with the defender leaving the field due to what appeared to be an injury. This is a tough turn for the defender, as he is a regular starter in the defense, hopefully not missing much time. He was replaced by Tyrese Spicer, with Lazar Stefanovic as another possible replacement if he misses more time.