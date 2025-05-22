Fantasy Soccer
Robert Andrich News: Frequently rotated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Andrich scored twice, added one assist and created nine chances in 23 appearances (19 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Andrich was part of a constantly shifting Leverkusen midfield. It seemed that Xabi Alonso was content to change Granit Xhaka's partner in the center of the park weekly, which kept Andrich from long runs in the starting XI. He still played 1,606 minutes, right around his total from last season. Andrich will hope to nail down a consistent role with a new boss coming in to replace Alonso.

