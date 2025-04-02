Robin Le Normand Injury: Makes squad against Barcelona

Le Normand (concussion) features in the squad for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Barcelona, the club announced.

Le Normand suffered a head collision in his last outing, which was revealed to be minor, as he has been included in the squad list for Wednesday's Copa del Rey match. However, it is uncertain if he will be rushed back into the starting lineup right away, as Jose Maria Gimenez is suspended on Sunday and could start this game to allow others to rest.