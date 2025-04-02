Robin Le Normand News: Plays 58 minutes Wednesday

Le Normand (concussion) was a small doubt after suffering a head collision in his last contest but he played 58 minutes in Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona confirming the issue was minor and that he is an option moving forward.

