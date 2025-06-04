Ross Barkley News: Three goals despite minimal time

Barkley started in three of his 20 appearances while registering three goals on 16 shots and one assist on nine chances created in the Premier League.

Barkley saw a drop-off to more of a rotational role with Aston Villa this season after his starting role with Luton Town last campaign. This would limit the midfielder to just over 500 minutes this season, nearly a 2,000-minute difference. However, he was still able to earn a decent four-goal contribution in his very few minutes of play. This was the first year of a three-year deal for the midfielder, so he will hope to see a bit more time next season, especially after the 30-year-old missed around three months due to an injury.