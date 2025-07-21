Menu
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season

Mohamed Salah is fresh off a monster season and unsurprisingly leads the Fantasy Premier League rankings ahead of the 2025/26 season.
July 21, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Rankings

This is the latest round of our Fantasy Premier League player rankings for the 2025/26 season.

  • Make sure to join our FPL league.
  • Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Bryan Mbeumo has been rumored to leave Brentford all summer, and while he's locked into Manchester United, it wasn't a certainty most of July. His presence would greatly change projections for any club he's at. Players like that who are in limbo are most often given zero projections. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.
  • The rankings are based on my personal season-long projections, which I update regularly based on injuries, transfers and other playing-time related news.
  • These rankings are specifically for the Premier League's official fantasy game, including an emphasis on attacking stats like shots on goal and chances created to try and account for BPS (Bonus Point System).
  • The "Pts" column is not a specific fantasy-point projection but an index score to help break the list down into certain tiers. Following the addition of a defensive category which sets 10 and 12 actions as a specific cutoff for points, this is even more of the case. These projections are built on a minutes basis, not on a per-game basis. That said, points have been dished out for defensive stats.
  • TSB% = team selected by percentage in the Premier League's official game. Price = salary in the Premier League's official game.
  • The rankings can be used for salary cap or draft formats, though they do not consider positional scarcity or average draft position (ADP).

Premier League Predicted Lineups (available every Monday)

FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to season start)

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Updated at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 21

Overall RankFW RankMID RankDEF RankGK RankPlayerTeamPosPriceTSB%PtsPP/90MIN
1 1  Mohamed SalahLIVM14.541.3272.738.772800
2 2  Cole PalmerCHEM10.536.8236.127.332900
31   Erling HaalandMCIF14.016.8224.797.782600
4 3  Bruno FernandesMUNM9.08.2210.886.333000
5 4  Bukayo SakaARSM10.016.9201.796.992600
62   Ollie WatkinsAVLF9.08.7191.606.162800
7 5  Florian WirtzLIVM8.531.7190.787.152400
83   Alexander IsakNEWF10.532.1187.936.512600
94   Jarrod BowenWHUF8.035.8185.845.772900
10 6  Eberechi EzeCRYM7.56.6182.726.332600
11 7  Morgan RogersAVLM7.023.6181.305.263100
12 8  Carlos AlcarazEVEM5.50.4179.445.982700
135   Yoane WissaBREF7.513.9178.665.363000
14 9  Ismaila SarrCRYM6.51.8178.285.732800
15 10  Cody GakpoLIVM7.52.4178.087.632100
16 11  Matheus CunhaMUNM8.015.8176.756.632400
17 12  Antoine SemenyoBOUM7.011.1176.435.293000
186   Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYF7.510.7168.245.412800
19 13  Kevin SchadeBREM7.08.7167.275.792600
20 14  Amad DialloMUNM6.53.4165.695.742600
21 15  Dwight McNeilEVEM6.01.2161.585.592600
22   1Jordan PickfordEVEG5.522.5161.104.243420
23   2AlissonLIVG5.513.2160.454.223420
24 16  Justin KluivertBOUM7.011.3159.265.732500
25   3Nick PopeNEWG5.03.7158.754.183420
26 17  Iliman NdiayeEVEM6.54.9158.665.492600
27 18  Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFOM7.53.5157.345.062800
28 19  Alex IwobiFULM6.50.9157.085.442600
29  1 