Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season

Mohamed Salah is fresh off a monster season and unsurprisingly leads the Fantasy Premier League rankings ahead of the 2025/26 season.

This is the latest round of our Fantasy Premier League player rankings for the 2025/26 season.

Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Bryan Mbeumo has been rumored to leave Brentford all summer, and while he's locked into Manchester United, it wasn't a certainty most of July. His presence would greatly change projections for any club he's at. Players like that who are in limbo are most often given zero projections. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.

The rankings are based on my personal season-long projections, which I update regularly based on injuries, transfers and other playing-time related news.

These rankings are specifically for the Premier League's official fantasy game, including an emphasis on attacking stats like shots on goal and chances created to try and account for BPS (Bonus Point System).

The "Pts" column is not a specific fantasy-point projection but an index score to help break the list down into certain tiers. Following the addition of a defensive category which sets 10 and 12 actions as a specific cutoff for points, this is even more of the case. These projections are built on a minutes basis, not on a per-game basis. That said, points have been dished out for defensive stats.

TSB% = team selected by percentage in the Premier League's official game. Price = salary in the Premier League's official game.

The rankings can be used for salary cap or draft formats, though they do not consider positional scarcity or average draft position (ADP).

Note: All columns are sortable.

Updated at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 21