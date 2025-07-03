Salomon Rondon News: Signs with Real Oviedo

Rondon has signed with Real Oviedo after leaving Pachuca, joining the Spanish side on a contract that runs through June 2026, the club announced.

Rondon returns to Spanish football after previous spells with Las Palmas and Malaga earlier in his career. He will be expected to bring leadership and scoring presence to a Real Oviedo side that for the upcoming 2025/26 La Liga campaign. With his physicality and experience across top leagues, he could play a decisive role at the club.