Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scott McTominay headshot

Scott McTominay Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

McTominay (illness) practiced regularly as Napoli started preparing for Monday's game with Bologna, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

McTominay was ruled out for the Milan match because he didn't feel well on game day, but the problem didn't linger, and he'll likely be back in the XI versus Bologna, replacing either Billy Gilmour or Frank Anguissa, who's reportedly not 100 percent. He has scored once in his last six displays, adding 18 shots (nine on target), four key passes and one 10 tackles (five won).

Scott McTominay
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now