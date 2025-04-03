Scott McTominay Injury: Back in training

McTominay (illness) practiced regularly as Napoli started preparing for Monday's game with Bologna, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

McTominay was ruled out for the Milan match because he didn't feel well on game day, but the problem didn't linger, and he'll likely be back in the XI versus Bologna, replacing either Billy Gilmour or Frank Anguissa, who's reportedly not 100 percent. He has scored once in his last six displays, adding 18 shots (nine on target), four key passes and one 10 tackles (five won).