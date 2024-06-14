DraftKings DFS Euro 2024 Showdown Preview for Germany vs. Scotland

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.
Euro 2024 kicks off Friday with an intriguing matchup between host Germany and Scotland. Germany are favored by a wide margin, but they've struggled in recent major tournaments and playing at home always adds an edge of nerves. Can Scotland steal a goal or point?
To start the video, I ran through all the Euro content RotoWire is offering for the next month. From projected lineups and injury news to betting and DFS videos, the RotoWire crew has you covered.
3:00 pm: Germany vs. Scotland
The second half of the show is a small breakdown of the DraftKings Showdown between Germany and Scotland. Should you lock in Toni Kroos or play for Germany floor points another way? What about John McGinn and Scott McTominay on the other side?