Sean Zawadzki headshot

Sean Zawadzki Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Zawadzki (knee) is considered day-to-day and remains a doubt for Saturday's game against Inter Miami, coach Wilfried Nancy said in a press conference, according to Brianna Mac Kay from the Columbus Dispatch.

Zawadzki missed Wednesday's draw against Nashville due to a knee injury suffered after Saturday's game and is considered day-to-day. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know if he can be available for Saturday's clash against Inter Miami. If he has to miss a second game in a row, Steven Moreira is expected to get a larger role in the backline for Columbus.

Sean Zawadzki
Columbus Crew
