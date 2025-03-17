Son Heung-Min News: Productive off bench

Son had one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Fulham.

Son came onto the pitch after halftime and immediately sparked Spurs' attack. He created three chances and whipped in nine crosses on the attack, but despite that production he and Spurs could not find the back of the net. Although Spurs' attack looked much better after Son came onto the field, the concession of two goals late in the second half made Sunday another rough outing for the North London club.