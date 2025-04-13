Tim Ream Injury: Given medical clearance in Hospital

Ream was given medical clearance at the Montreal hospital after being forced off in the 68th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Montreal due to an apparent chest injury, coach Dean Smith said in a press conference. "He said he had a bit of a collision w/ Kahlina just before & then when he chested the ball back to Kahli his chest was hurting, so he's gone to (hospital for) medical advice. But we hope he's well. They just think he's took a whack in the ribs."

Ream was forced off in the 68th minute after facing a tough challenge and apparently coughing blood. The issue seems to be less serious than expected since he was given medical clearance at the Montreal hospital after the game. He will likely be monitored in the coming days to determine if he can be available for upcoming fixtures. If he has to miss some time, Souleyman Doumbia will likely get a larger role in the backline until he recovers.