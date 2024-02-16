Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 25

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

This best bet article has turned into fade my picks article. Fortunately, you can fade these picks and back the ones on Kits & Wagers, and be up a decent amount of money.

Record: 33-46-1. Down $1,012 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Aston Villa at Fulham

Fulham over 1.5 goals against Aston Villa +125

I'm going hard into the injured Aston Villa narrative and there's a decent chance Unai Emery burns me. However, Villa haven't looked good without Boubacar Kamara this season and I think Fulham are worth betting on at Craven Cottage. I liked them against Bournemouth last week and will hope to ride the Rodrigo Muniz wave again.

Instead of banking on them to win at +190, I think over 1.5 goals at +125 is a little more reasonable, as Villa have scored stoppage-time winners and equalizers multiple times this season. I definitely don't want to be sweating Tim Ream trying to defend Leon Bailey or Moussa Diaby in the waning seconds of a 2-1 game.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham at Nottingham Forest

West Ham +.25 corners 1st half against Nottingham Forest -115

I'm a contrarian bettor and this is about as contrarian as it gets. West Ham have been terrible and everyone made fun of them when supporters left early against Arsenal last weekend. But this David Moyes team really hasn't changed much over the years and massive changes won't be made in this contest.

They actually had more opportunities at Manchester United a couple weeks ago and it wouldn't be surprising if that happens again. Forest haven't had a noticeable edge at City Ground this season and I think coming off the 6-0 defeat is a little more motivation for the Hammers. I've been harsh on West Ham only having Mohammed Kudus to create for them, but that may be enough against this back line.

In true Adam Zdroik fashion, that all leads to a first-half corner bet.

EPL Best Bets for Manchester United at Luton Town

Luton Town race to 5 corners against Man United +110

This is the final test for Manchester United. They've shown a bit of form and come into this off four-straight wins in all competitions. Can they do it at Kenilworth Road against a Luton side off a bad loss? It's easy on the surface, but United are just -125 to win despite recent success.

I think Alfie Doughty and Chiedozie Ogbene can be problems on the wings, not to mention a revenge spot for possible starter Tahith Chong. I think there will be goals and I think Luton can steal a point, but again, I'm opting for a corners bet. I also like over 10.5 corners at -125.

EPL Best Bets for Liverpool at Brentford and Wolverhampton at Tottenham

Parlay: Brentford +1.5 against Liverpool -225 and Wolves +1.5 at Spurs -185 = +122

You only live once. I considered throwing Arsenal and Manchester City into a parlay, but as I said above, I'm not a square bettor. Right?

That's why I'm taking two underdogs not to lose by more than a goal. Brentford have been a thorn in Liverpool's side the last couple seasons, at least at the Gtech. I'm not sure their win at Wolves means a ton for this game, but I never doubt Thomas Frank. Back at home, I think they'll rough this game up and think they can even get a point off the Reds. Or, Darwin Nunez will toy with Nathan Collins and this will be an easy 3-0 win.

In the other match, Tottenham won't have their starting full-backs and I'm still not sure they've figured things out completely in the attack. Having everyone available is nice, but there's been something lacking the last couple matches. I think Wolves are strong enough in the middle to contain Spurs somewhat and getting Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan out on the counter against Ben Davies can only bring positive things.

