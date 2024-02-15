Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 25

Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 25

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
February 15, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen throw down on Gameweek 25 in the Premier League, breaking down eight different bets for the weekend. They look at a struggling Aston Villa side at Fulham, Chelsea hoping to keep form at Manchester City and on Sunday, Sheffield United host Brighton. Coming off a Team Parlay hit, they look to ride the wave and keep it going. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 14: Are Bayern Munich Still Good?
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 14: Are Bayern Munich Still Good?
Premier League Match of the Week: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Premier League Match of the Week: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 13: How Many Man City?
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 13: How Many Man City?