Vicente Guaita News: Poor display in final match

Guaita registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Getafe.

Even though Celta Vigo won their last game of the La Liga season 2-1 against Getafe, Guaita had a nightmare in net. The only shot on target he faced hit the back of the net and was a direct result of an error he made. He also only completed one of his four long ball passes and only had to act as a sweeper keeper once. Saturday's showing was indicative of Guaita's season, as he finished with the second worst save percentage among all keepers in the league with a mark of just 62.8 percent.