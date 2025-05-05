Xavi Simons News: Pair of assists

Simons assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Simons produced a pair of assists during Saturday's draw, putting together another brilliant showing in what has been an excellent campaign. The attacking midfielder has been one of the best young options in the Bundesliga. If he remains in Leipzig he will be crucial to everything for the foreseeable future.