We've reached the end of the line for the 2025 UFL regular season, and it shapes up as an interesting Week 10 from a fantasy perspective. As we already saw in Week 9, the four confirmed postseason contenders are naturally being cautious with some key offensive players, and that will be even more prevalent of an approach this weekend.

Consequently, we have some potential value opening up across the four games as regular sit or play limited snaps, making for an intriguing week of lineup construction where those who aren't afraid to embrace some uncertainty could do particularly well.

DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Jalan McClendon, HOU at MICH ($9,100):

As already alluded to above, there is going to be uncertain usage for certain players this week. That makes a quarterback like McClendon even more appealing than he already would have been, as he's playing on a non-contending team and should therefore be locked into a full game in the starting role. Additionally, he's playing a Panthers defense that will be resting/missing some starters, and he already checks in having scored over 20 DK points in back-to-back games.

Michigan already comes in vulnerable to the pass, as the Panthers have allowed a league-high 173 completions and 213.9 passing yards per contest. Mike Nolan's squad has also surrendered a co-UFL-high 13 touchdown passes and the second-highest yards per attempt (7.26), and with Houston expected to play its usual skill-position personnel, McClendon has a fighting chance to be the highest-scoring quarterback on the slate.

Mike DiLiello, DC vs. STL ($6,000):

DiLiello received extensive playing time in Week 9, taking over for Jordan Ta'amu for the entirety of the second half against the Roughnecks. DiLiello, who had a long and winding college career that saw him play for three different schools at the D2, FBS and FCS levels, threw for 206 yards and a touchdown on his way to 13.1 DK points. He's now confirmed as the starter for Friday night's season finale in front of the home crowd against a Battlehawks team that could be resting or limiting some defensive starters with a postseason matchup against DC looming next week.

St. Louis has been a stingy defense on a yards-per-game basis, but the 'Hawks already come in having yielded the third-most touchdown passes (11). It's also worth noting DiLiello is very mobile – he rushed for 1,493 yards and 27 touchdowns during his college days – which gives him significant upside at this salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luis Perez, ARL at SAN ($9,200)

RUNNING BACKS

Dae Dae Hunter, ARL at SAN ($8,200):

Hunter is somewhat like the running back version of McClendon this week, a clear-cut starter on a non-playoff team that has already been performing well. In Hunter's case, he might be in an even better position, as Arlington faces another team in the Brahmas with nothing but pride to play for, and with one of the league's more vulnerable run defenses. Hunter checks in with a head of steam, having averaged 18 touches and 13 DK points over the last four contests.

Hunter is an excellent receiver in addition to what he provides on the ground, which has helped lead to his very safe fantasy floor since taking over lead-back duties. The Liberty product has six double-digit DK-point totals overall this season, and considering he's facing a Brahmas squad that's given up a league-high 128.8 rushing yards per contest and 18 rushing touchdowns, he's certainly in play in Week 10.

Kevon Latulas, STL at DC ($4,500):

Latulas is one of those aforementioned players on a playoff team that carries a salary which isn't commensurate to his expected Week 10 role. The Missouri State product saw some extra snaps in Week 9 against the Brahmas and made good use of the opportunity, showing off his explosiveness on various runs while generating an 8-66-1 rushing line that netted 13.6 DK points. Latulas should be in for at least as much, if not more, work in the finale against DC as lead back Jacob Saylors is undoubtedly set for plenty of down time, at minimum.

Latulas' Week 9 efficiency is no outlier, considering he averaged 9.7 and 7.2 yards per carry at the JUCO and FCS (Missouri State) level during his college days. The Defenders, who will be missing at least five defensive starters, are already allowing 4.9 yards per carry and 114.7 rushing yards per game, making them a prime target for a back with as much ability to provide chunk plays as Latulas.

ALSO CONSIDER: Lorenzo Lingard, HOU at MICH ($5,900)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Hall, HOU at MICH ($10,000):

Hall is in play for many of the same reasons McClendon is a very viable Week 10 option. Not only is he the talented signal-caller's main target, but Hall has been the UFL's most productive receiver the last two weeks while playing an integral part in McClendon reaching his pair of 20-pus DK-point tallies. Hall has produced a 21-214-1 line on 29 targets in that span, leading to totals of 25.8 and 25.6 DK pints in those contests.

The Panthers' propensity for allowing plenty of completions dovetails perfectly with Hall's typical offensive profile, as the Ball State product is only averaging 8.3 yards per reception. Admittedly, there's always risk with Hall at this salary due to the fact he typically requires very high volume to justify the investment, but given he's hit at least 15 DK points on five occasions in nine games, he's certainly worthy of consideration for tournaments given the matchup and DK's full-PPR format.

Deontay Burnett, ARL at SAN ($6,600):

All the Renegades' pass catchers are theoretically in play for Week 10 since Luis Perez has been confirmed as the starter, but how much run each of them – or even Perez – will see is an open question. Therefore, while Tyler Vaughns has served as Perez's top target in recent weeks, rolling with Burnett at a much lower salary mitigates some of the risk.

Burnett, who has 15 career NFL catches to his name, has been solid in his own right recently, posting 12.4 and 14.2 DK points in the last pair of contests. He's accomplished those totals on the strength of a 10-106-1 line (11 targets), and he also tallies of 13.7 and 16.8 DK points this season. The Brahmas make for a viable defense to target, as San Antonio has allowed a league-high 69.7 percent completion rate and the third-most passing yards per game (192.8).

Javon Antonio, DC vs. STL ($4,000):

While there is going to be risk in playing some front-line players on postseason clubs this week, the fact remains each team has to suit up a certain number of players, and snaps have to be played out. Therefore, going with a bargain-salary option with upside when deploying a player from one of those squads certainly isn't a bad way to go, and Antonio, a former target for Shedeur Sanders at Colorado who also has a big fan in NFL Hall of Famer Terrrell Owens, certainly fits the bill.

Antonio has a 16-190 receiving line on 28 targets in his first professional season of any kind while serving as a complementary piece in a deep Defenders receiving corps. He's been more consistently involved in the last five games by producing double-digit receptions in four of them and at least four targets in three. With the likes of Chris Rowland and Cornell Powell potentially seeing reduced snaps considering the postseason is on the horizon, Antonio could be a big beneficiary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jontre Kirklin, SAN vs. ARL ($7,000)

FLEX

Nate McCrary (RB), MICH vs. HOU ($6,000)

The Panthers will get Matt Colburn back from a multi-week absence due to injury for Week 10, but he's unfortunately not included in DK's player pool this week. Meanwhile, Toa Taua has already been declared a healthy scratch for this regular-season finale with the USFL Conference matchup on tap against the Stallions next week, leaving McCrary as a target at a very reasonable salary this week.

McCrary has proved himself worthy of rostering on multiple occasions this season as his role has fluctuated, as he's had 14.5- and 15.2 DK-point efforts, and he's seen double-digit carries in four games as well. McCrary has also averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry in four games, and he's also capable of contributing as a receiver against a Roughnecks defense that's allowed the second-highest yards per carry (4.47), third-most rushing TDs (10) and third-most rushing yards per game (117.1).

ALSO CONSIDER: Keke Chism (WR), HOU at MICH ($7,200)

TEAM DEFENSE

Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers ($3,500): Despite having just made a case for McCrary, we're going to still spotlight the Roughnecks, which carry the lowest salary of any defense on the Week 10 slate, as a very appealing option. Michigan is not only going to be without its lead back in Taua, but the Panthers will also be rolling with their third-string quarterback in Rocky Lombardi, who hasn't put up a pass attempt all season and last saw regular-season action of any kind with Northern Illinois back in 2023.

Houston's defensive stats don't jump off the screen but are a mixed bag, as the Roughnecks have collected seven interceptions (T-2nd) and 14 sacks (second to last) while also recovering six fumbles (T-3rd). However, one area where they've thrived is converting turnovers into points, as the Roughnecks have a league-high four defensive touchdowns, which has helped them to an average of 8.6 DK points that ranks third among the league's defenses.

With three double-digit DK-point totals and an average of 13.3 DK points per road game – as well as the matchup against an inexperienced quarterback – Houston's unit could pay big dividends at a bargain salary this week.