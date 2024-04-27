UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 5 Lineup Plays and Strategy

We've reached the halfway mark of the first UFL season, and games certainly have not disappointed from both a real-world and fantasy perspective. We've seen plenty of close calls and exciting finishes, which has helped lead to some standout individual performance we expect to continue in Week 5.

As was the case for both the XFL and USFL, DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

AJ McCarron, STL at D.C. ($10,900):

Unsurprisingly, McCarron continues to be the class of the league when it comes to quarterbacks, and his salary therefore keeps rising. However, the veteran really hasn't let us down yet, scoring over 20 DK points in three straight games and putting together a stellar 8:1 TD:INT.

McCarron and his Battlehawks offense are at their best in their home dome environment, but I don't mind rolling him out in the outdoor digs of D.C.'s Audi Field. The Defenders are an aggressive defense that can make mistakes as well, and they check in having allowed seven passing TDs and a co-UFL-high 238.0 passing yards per contest.

Quinten Dormady, SAN at ARL ($9,000):

Dormady put together some impressive performances as the XFL's Orlando Guardian's quarterback for a multi-week stretch in 2023, and following Chase Garber's injury, he got first crack at the Brahmas job in this current UFL season. The talented signal-caller didn't disappoint, posting 13.8 DK points in his first start in Week 4 while tossing a touchdown and throwing for 269 yards.

Dormady has a talented pass-catching crew and good running game behind him to offer support, plus another week of practice under his belt. That puts me in his camp for a matchup against a Renegades defense that's allowed the second-most passing yards per game (203.5) and a league-high 13.1 yards per completion through four weeks.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Ta'amu, D.C. vs. STL ($9,600)

RUNNING BACKS

Darius Victor, MEM vs. MICH ($7,400):

Victor has been somewhat under the radar thus far in the UFL after a pair of successful USFL seasons the previous two years, but he began to emerge in Week 4. With the Showboats' O-line perhaps starting to offer some better blocking, Victor rushed for a season-best 5.3 yards per carry on 11 rush attempts in Week 4 against the Battlehawks, parlaying them into 58 yards and a touchdown and also adding a 3-16 line through the air.

Victor now looks to build on that 16.4 DK-point tally against the Panthers in his home stadium, a matchup he could find some success in. Michigan is allowing 79.3 rushing yards per contest and has allowed a trio of rushing touchdowns, and Showboats head coach John DeFilippo is likely to lean on his big back for double-digit touches again.

Jacob Saylors, STL at D.C. ($7,300):

Saylors was an explosive back in college and has already shown signs of that trait early in his UFL career, especially in a season-best Week 4 performance. The East Tennessee State product ripped off a 57-yard run on his way to a 103-yard day against the Showboats, adding three receptions and totaling 24.2 DK points overall.

That effort was preceded by a tally of 16.3 DK points in Week 3 against St. Louis, a pair of games where Saylors appears to have clearly seized the lead-back role over NFL vet Wayne Gallman. Saylors now faces a Defenders unit that's tied for the second-most rushing yards per game allowed (95.0), strengthening his case.

ALSO CONSIDER: John Lovett, SAN at ARL ($6,700)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jontre Kirklin, SAN at ARL ($10,500):

Kirklin is one of those aforementioned weapons for Dormady in the Brahmas air attack, and he checks having just put together a 5-105 line on eight targets in his first opportunity to work with the quarterback in Week 4, a performance that netted 18.5 DK points. The speedy Kirklin's numbers are par for the course, considering his body of work over the last season-plus.

Kirklin provided similarly impressive production for the XFL's version of the Roughnecks in 2023 before a season-ending injury, and prior to Week 4 this year, he'd also posted between 13.8 to 19.1 DK points in his first three games. He'll be in a good spot against the Renegades as well, as Arlington is allowing the third-most passing yards per game (203.5) and the most chunk plays through the air in the UFL, as noted in Dormady's entry.

Hakeem Butler, STL at D.C. ($9,200):

Butler was McCarron's clear-cut top wideout in the 2023 XFL season, and the duo is starting to heat up again in the new league after a modest first couple of weeks. Butler now has back-to-back double-digit DK-point contributions after posting 14.1 DK points on an 8-61 line (nine targets) versus the Showboats in Week 4.

The big-bodied receiver had also generated 20.7 DK points against the Brahmas in Week 3, a game in which McCarron sent eight passes his way. Given his role in the offense and the matchup against a Defenders team allowing plenty of passing yards per game (as noted in McCarron's entry), Butler is viable once again this week.

Amari Rodgers, BHAM at HOU ($5,800):

Rodgers is one of several NFL vets in the UFL, with the Clemson product a third-round pick of the Packers back in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers has 16 career receptions in the highest level of pro football, and he began showing signs of an emergence in Week 4 with the Stallions by producing a 4-82-1 line on five targets versus the Defenders.

That performance netted 18.2 DK points, and Rodgers now should have a chance to continue developing his rapport with either Matt Corral or Adrian Martinez in a matchup against the Roughnecks, which have allowed 10.7 yards per completion and five touchdown passes. While Rodgers has competition for targets in Birmingham's air attack, his salary makes him a low-risk option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jahcour Pearson, STL at D.C. ($8,200)

FLEX

Ricky Person (RB), BHAM at HOU ($7,100):

Speaking of the Stallions' offense, Person has been an excellent complementary option in the ground attack through the first four weeks and more proficient than backfield mate CJ Marable when it comes to yards per touch. As such, Marable is now an healthy scratch for Week 5, meaning Person should have a clear hold on the lead-back role.

Person rushed for 5.2 yards per carry on 11 rushes in Week 4 while averaging 11 yards per grab on his two receptions. He fell just short of a fourth straight double-digit DK-point tally to start the season with 9.9, but he's still averaging 13.9 DK points per contest. With what should now be an even bigger role and a regular presence in the passing game as well out of the backfield, Person could be one of the better point-per-dollar plays of the week.

Marcus Simms (WR), MICH at MEM ($6,100):

Another potentially excellent value play in Week 5 is Simms, whose salary continues to be surprisingly modest despite some very strong performances. The West Virginia product most recently posted 16.3 DK points against the Brahmas in Week 4, a performance where he scored a receiving touchdown for the third straight game.

Simms is averaging 14.8 DK points per game overall on the season and has seen at least five targets in three of the first four contests, giving him a seemingly steady floor whether working with E.J. Perry (hamstring-IR) or Danny Etling. Former Rams QB Bryce Perkins has now also joined the fray in Michigan due to Perry's injury, but Simms has shown an ability to thrive no matter the circumstances thus far. The Showboats have also allowed a league-high 98 completions and eight passing TDs, making his case even stronger.

TEAM DEFENSE

San Antonio Brahmas at ARL ($4,800): Defense has been a tricky area for DFS in the UFL thus far, and there aren't any clear-cut standout units in Week 5 outside of perhaps the Stallions, who have the highest salary and are on the road. I'll pivot slightly down to San Antonio, which has a quality unit as well and is still within its home state for a matchup against a Renegades offense that's been inconsistent at times. The Brahmas have unsurprisingly been aggressive in getting after the QB with Wade Phillips leading the way, accumulating the second-most sacks (15), forcing a co-league-high five fumbles, and recording a league-high four recoveries. San Antonio is also conceding the second-fewest points per game (17.8), while Arlington is averaging only 18.8 points per contest and 290.3 yards per contest.