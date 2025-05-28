Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 28

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, May 28

Kiki Iriafen Over 9.5 Rebounds (-130) vs. Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:10 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: After grabbing four boards in her WNBA debut, Iriafen has notched four straight double-doubles. The return of Aaliyah Edwards will have big ramifications to the Mystics' frontcourt eventually, but it didn't stop the rookie from grabbing 13 boards in Phoenix on Sunday during Edwards' season debut. Given Edwards operated off the bench and played only 15 minutes, it's fair to assume the star forward will be limited for at least a few more games, leaving Iriafen to remain in an elevated role.

Washington Mystics +4.5 vs. Indiana Fever (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. CT

Cullum Brownbridge: I would take Washington to win, let alone the spread. I think Indiana is going to have a lot of growing pains over the next couple of games with Clark out of action. It could be a good thing long term for the Fever to figure out how to run the offense sans Clark, but I don't think that revelation will be made over the course of one game.

Daniel Dobish: This will be the first game for the Indiana Fever without superstar Caitlin Clark, as she is on the shelf due to a quadriceps injury. Last season, these teams split 2-2 both straight up and against the spread, so the Mystics were a thorn in the side of the Fever, even with Clark. Washington is a surprise home underdog given the circumstances with Clark and the recent series trends. Toss in the fact the underdog is 5-1 against the spread in the past six meetings in this series, and the Mystics are an attractive underdog.

Aliyah Boston to Record a Double-Double (-110) at Washington Mystics

Natasha Howard Over 14.5 Points (-114) at Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Cullum Brownbridge: Initial signs point to the four Fever guards as candidates to see increased workloads and playing time, but I think Boston and Howard will be the two players who will see their numbers benefit the most in Clark's absence. For tonight's game I would take odds on Boston capturing a double-double and Howard to go over on points

Sonia Citron Over 12.5 Points (-114) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:35 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Citron has gotten off to a hot start in her rookie season, averaging 15.4 points per game over her first five WNBA appearances, and she's recorded at least 14 points in four of her five outings. While Aaliyah Edwards should be available for the Mystics once again, Shakira Austin is questionable, and Citron should have ample scoring hances once again.