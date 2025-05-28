WNBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 28

Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 28

Written by 
Cullum Brownbridge 
Daniel Dobish 
Jason Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on May 28, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, May 28

Kiki Iriafen Over 9.5 Rebounds (-130) vs. Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:10 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: After grabbing four boards in her WNBA debut, Iriafen has notched four straight double-doubles. The return of Aaliyah Edwards will have big ramifications to the Mystics' frontcourt eventually, but it didn't stop the rookie from grabbing 13 boards in Phoenix on Sunday during Edwards' season debut. Given Edwards operated off the bench and played only 15 minutes, it's fair to assume the star forward will be limited for at least a few more games, leaving Iriafen to remain in an elevated role.

Washington Mystics +4.5 vs. Indiana Fever (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:25 p.m. CT

Cullum Brownbridge: I would take Washington to win, let alone the spread. I think Indiana is going to have a lot of growing pains over the next couple of games with Clark out of action. It could be a good thing long term for the Fever to figure out how to run the offense sans Clark, but I don't think that revelation will be made over the course of one game.

Daniel Dobish: This will be the first game for the Indiana Fever without superstar Caitlin Clark, as she is on the shelf due to a quadriceps injury. Last season, these teams split 2-2 both straight up and against the spread, so the Mystics were a thorn in the side of the Fever, even with Clark. Washington is a surprise home underdog given the circumstances with Clark and the recent series trends. Toss in the fact the underdog is 5-1 against the spread in the past six meetings in this series, and the Mystics are an attractive underdog.

Aliyah Boston to Record a Double-Double (-110) at Washington Mystics

Natasha Howard Over 14.5 Points (-114) at Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Cullum Brownbridge: Initial signs point to the four Fever guards as candidates to see increased workloads and playing time, but I think Boston and Howard will be the two players who will see their numbers benefit the most in Clark's absence. For tonight's game I would take odds on Boston capturing a double-double and Howard to go over on points

Sonia Citron Over 12.5 Points (-114) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:35 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Citron has gotten off to a hot start in her rookie season, averaging 15.4 points per game over her first five WNBA appearances, and she's recorded at least 14 points in four of her five outings. While Aaliyah Edwards should be available for the Mystics once again, Shakira Austin is questionable, and Citron should have ample scoring hances once again.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Cullum Brownbridge
Cullum Brownbridge
Cullum is a RotoWire contributor for the NFL, NBA, MLB and Golf. He is irrationally pessimistic about his favorite sports teams.
Daniel Dobish
Daniel Dobish
Hockey writer, handicapper, unskilled fourth liner, 25-year fantasy sports and gambling industry veteran, FSWA's 2024 Player Notes Writer of the Year, and five-time FSWA award winner. Twitter: @danieledobish
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Best WNBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 27
Best WNBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 27
WNBA 2025: Top DFS Picks and Game Previews for Tuesday's Action
WNBA 2025: Top DFS Picks and Game Previews for Tuesday's Action
WNBA DFS Tips & Top Picks for Sunday, May 25
WNBA DFS Tips & Top Picks for Sunday, May 25
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 23
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 23
WNBA DFS Tips & Top Picks for Friday, May 23
WNBA DFS Tips & Top Picks for Friday, May 23
Best WNBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks for Thursday, May 22
Best WNBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks for Thursday, May 22