Menu
Fantasy Home
WNBA Betting

Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 15

RotoWire's experts pick their best bets for Tuesday's WNBA games, including a favorable player prop for Caitlin Clark as the Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun.
July 15, 2025
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 15
July 15, 2025
WNBA Betting Picks

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 15

Azura Stevens to record 9+ rebounds versus Washington Mystics (+120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Stevens has grabbed double-digit rebounds in three straight games. There should be plenty of boards to go around versus the Mystics, whose 42.1 FG% is fourth-worst in the WNBA. 

Caitlin Clark 3+ threes at Connecticut Sun (+100)

QUICK LINKS
Picks
See the best picks & player props
Sportsbook Promos
Get the Best Promos Available Today
Player Props
See the latest MLB Player Props

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark is going to snap out of her shooting slump eventually, and the Sun's defense is porous, giving up league highs in points per game (87.9) and FG% (46.2) to opposing teams. 

Saniya Rivers to score 10+ points (-120) versus Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: I cashed on this prop two nights ago and will confidently take it again. Rivers has scored double-digit points in four straight games while attempting 11.5 shots per game. Only Tina Charles has been a more consistent scoring threat for Connecticut.

As a young, developing player on a tanking team, Rivers should continue to get plenty of opportunities the rest of the season. Let's take advantage now because her points prop won't stay this low for long.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Steve "The Spatula" Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis, moving to NBA beat writer and (years later) taking over as "marketing guy" and multi-sport contributor. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire, with multiple 800 series and 300 games. He will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.