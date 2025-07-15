Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 15

RotoWire's experts pick their best bets for Tuesday's WNBA games, including a favorable player prop for Caitlin Clark as the Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 15

Azura Stevens to record 9+ rebounds versus Washington Mystics (+120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Stevens has grabbed double-digit rebounds in three straight games. There should be plenty of boards to go around versus the Mystics, whose 42.1 FG% is fourth-worst in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark 3+ threes at Connecticut Sun (+100)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark is going to snap out of her shooting slump eventually, and the Sun's defense is porous, giving up league highs in points per game (87.9) and FG% (46.2) to opposing teams.

Saniya Rivers to score 10+ points (-120) versus Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: I cashed on this prop two nights ago and will confidently take it again. Rivers has scored double-digit points in four straight games while attempting 11.5 shots per game. Only Tina Charles has been a more consistent scoring threat for Connecticut.

As a young, developing player on a tanking team, Rivers should continue to get plenty of opportunities the rest of the season. Let's take advantage now because her points prop won't stay this low for long.