Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 14

Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, July 14

Kamilla Cardoso Over 7.5 Rebounds (-120) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Cardoso returned to the starting lineup against Minnesota on Saturday and grabbed a season-high 15 boards in 33 minutes. When the second-year center has played at least 25 minutes this season (seven games), she's averaged 9.3 rebounds.

Veronica Burton Over 14.5 Points + Assists (-118) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: I will occasionally see a curiously low line on a player prop while perusing RotoWire's Picks and Props tool that will have poor odds given the likelihood of the bet cashing. This is not one of those instances, as Burton has been highly successful in points and assists recently and will face a Mercury defense that has largely struggled against opposing guards this season, allowing the most assists and third-most points of any team in the league. Burton has hit the over on this line in four of her last five appearances, and she tallied 16 points and two assists during her first appearance against Phoenix on June 5 this year. The -118 odds on this bet seem to be quite favorable given all the factors working in Burton's favor.