Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 14

RotoWire's experts pick their best bets for Monday's WNBA games, including a favorable player prop for Veronica Burton as the Golden State Valkyries face the Phoenix Mercury.
July 14, 2025
WNBA Betting Picks

Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, July 14

Kamilla Cardoso Over 7.5 Rebounds (-120) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Cardoso returned to the starting lineup against Minnesota on Saturday and grabbed a season-high 15 boards in 33 minutes. When the second-year center has played at least 25 minutes this season (seven games), she's averaged 9.3 rebounds.

Veronica Burton Over 14.5 Points + Assists (-118) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: I will occasionally see a curiously low line on a player prop while perusing RotoWire's Picks and Props tool that will have poor odds given the likelihood of the bet cashing. This is not one of those instances, as Burton has been highly successful in points and assists recently and will face a Mercury defense that has largely struggled against opposing guards this season, allowing the most assists and third-most points of any team in the league. Burton has hit the over on this line in four of her last five appearances, and she tallied 16 points and two assists during her first appearance against Phoenix on June 5 this year. The -118 odds on this bet seem to be quite favorable given all the factors working in Burton's favor.

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.