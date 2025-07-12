Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, July 13

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Sunday, July 13

Li Yueru Over 6.5 Rebounds (-106) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Yueru's season has turned around since she was traded from Seattle to Dallas, including a recent hot streak in which she's posted at least seven rebounds in three consecutive appearances, a stretch in which she's also logged a pair of double-doubles. Her lowest rebound total since joining the Wings' starting lineup came against the Fever on June 27, when she finished with just three boards, but I think there's a decent chance her hot streak continues Sunday, and this player prop has favorable odds.

Rhyne Howard Under 16.5 Points (-130) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:45 p.m. CT (Saturday)

Jason Shebilske: Howard fortunately avoided a potentially devastating injury Friday against Indiana, as she was carried off the court due to a knee injury but was ultimately able to finish the matchup. She isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against New York, but she's struggled in the scoring column recently, being held under this line in each of her last four appearances. She's also averaged just 9.0 points per game in two outings against the Liberty this season, so the odds are stacked against her Sunday, especially if she faces any limitations.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa to Record 6+ Rebounds (-128) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:50 p.m. CT (Saturday)

Jason Shebilske: This prop is a perfect example of ways in which bettors can occasionally find pure value when comparing offerings from sportsbooks. On DraftKings, Nelson-Ododa over 5.5 rebounds is listed at -160, and FanDuel's odds for over 5.5 rebounds stands at -132. However, slightly better odds can be found when specifically wagering Nelson-Ododa to record 6+ rebounds. In addition to the technical value from this bet, it's also a favorable line that Nelson-Ododa has hit in three consecutive appearances. The Sun have made several frontcourt alterations recently, including role fluctuations for Tina Charles and Aneesah Morrow. However, Nelson-Ododa's usage has remained relatively steady, and she faces a slightly favorable opponent Sunday, as the Sparks allow the fifth-most boards to opposing forwards.