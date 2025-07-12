Menu
Fantasy Home
WNBA Betting

Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, July 13

RotoWire expert Jason Shebilske picks his best WNBA bets for Sunday, including an Olivia Nelson-Ododa player prop with intriguing odds as the Connecticut Sun face the Los Angeles Sparks.
July 12, 2025
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, July 13
July 12, 2025
WNBA Betting Picks

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Sunday, July 13

Li Yueru Over 6.5 Rebounds (-106) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Yueru's season has turned around since she was traded from Seattle to Dallas, including a recent hot streak in which she's posted at least seven rebounds in three consecutive appearances, a stretch in which she's also logged a pair of double-doubles. Her lowest rebound total since joining the Wings' starting lineup came against the Fever on June 27, when she finished with just three boards, but I think there's a decent chance her hot streak continues Sunday, and this player prop has favorable odds.

Rhyne Howard Under 16.5 Points (-130) at New York Liberty

QUICK LINKS
Picks
See the best picks & player props
Sportsbook Promos
Get the Best Promos Available Today
Player Props
See the latest MLB Player Props

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:45 p.m. CT (Saturday)

Jason Shebilske: Howard fortunately avoided a potentially devastating injury Friday against Indiana, as she was carried off the court due to a knee injury but was ultimately able to finish the matchup. She isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against New York, but she's struggled in the scoring column recently, being held under this line in each of her last four appearances. She's also averaged just 9.0 points per game in two outings against the Liberty this season, so the odds are stacked against her Sunday, especially if she faces any limitations.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa to Record 6+ Rebounds (-128) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:50 p.m. CT (Saturday)

Jason Shebilske: This prop is a perfect example of ways in which bettors can occasionally find pure value when comparing offerings from sportsbooks. On DraftKings, Nelson-Ododa over 5.5 rebounds is listed at -160, and FanDuel's odds for over 5.5 rebounds stands at -132. However, slightly better odds can be found when specifically wagering Nelson-Ododa to record 6+ rebounds. In addition to the technical value from this bet, it's also a favorable line that Nelson-Ododa has hit in three consecutive appearances. The Sun have made several frontcourt alterations recently, including role fluctuations for Tina Charles and Aneesah Morrow. However, Nelson-Ododa's usage has remained relatively steady, and she faces a slightly favorable opponent Sunday, as the Sparks allow the fifth-most boards to opposing forwards.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other WNBA fans.