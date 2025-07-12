Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Saturday, July 12

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Saturday, July 12

Angel Reese to Record 13+ Rebounds (-140) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Reese has grabbed at least 13 rebounds in seven of her last 10 appearances, including a 17-board performance in Minnesota on July 6.

Jackie Young Under 17.5 Points (-140) vs. Golden State Valkyries

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Young's scoring opportunities will presumably remain elevated if A'ja Wilson remains sidelined for a second consecutive game. However, Young has had some trouble racking up points recently, as she's been held under 18 points in five of her last six outings. She was held to a season-low four points during the Aces' first game against the Valkyries on June 7, and I'm expecting more difficulty Saturday, even if Wilson is still out.