Menu
Fantasy Home
WNBA Betting

Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Saturday, July 12

RotoWire's experts pick their best WNBA bets for Saturday, including a lean on Angel Reese when the Chicago Sky face the Minnesota Lynx.
July 12, 2025
Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Saturday, July 12
July 12, 2025
WNBA Betting Picks

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Saturday, July 12

Angel Reese to Record 13+ Rebounds (-140) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:15 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Reese has grabbed at least 13 rebounds in seven of her last 10 appearances, including a 17-board performance in Minnesota on July 6.

Jackie Young Under 17.5 Points (-140) vs. Golden State Valkyries

QUICK LINKS
Picks
See the best picks & player props
Sportsbook Promos
Get the Best Promos Available Today
Player Props
See the latest MLB Player Props

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Young's scoring opportunities will presumably remain elevated if A'ja Wilson remains sidelined for a second consecutive game. However, Young has had some trouble racking up points recently, as she's been held under 18 points in five of her last six outings. She was held to a season-low four points during the Aces' first game against the Valkyries on June 7, and I'm expecting more difficulty Saturday, even if Wilson is still out.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other WNBA fans.

Top News