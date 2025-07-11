Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 11

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, July 11

Caitlin Clark to Record 9+ Assists (+100) vs. Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark struggled in her return to action following a four-game absence, posting 10 points (4-12 FG) and six assists in only 25 minutes as Indiana was blown out by Golden State. The Fever need Clark at her best if they're going to turn their season around, and the sophomore superstar reaches her greatest heights when she's getting others involved. Clark has dished out at least nine assists in seven of 10 appearances this year, including a season-high 11 dimes against Atlanta on May 20 during a 91-90 loss.

Allisha Gray Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) at Indiana Fever

BetMGM, 1:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Fever have a solid defense against opposing guards, and Gray has only hit the over on this line in one of three meetings against Indiana to begin the season. However, those matchups came earlier in the year when Gray was slightly more inconsistent, and she's been on a tear in recent weeks. She's reached the over in five of her last six appearances and should continue to see heavy usage Friday, so the chance appears to be there for her to have more success against Indiana.

Connecticut Sun +18.5 at Seattle Storm (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: The Sun and Storm square off for the third time just since June 27. Connecticut has covered both times as a double-digit underdog, including an outright victory in Uncasville in the front end of the cross-country home-and-home. The Sun stunned the Storm, snapping a 10-game losing streak, hitting 49.2 percent from the field, and 44.4 percent from downtown. Tina Charles was also on a mission, going for a double-double. Connecticut is a solid 7-4 against the spread when catching 10 or more points, while Seattle is 0-4 against the spread as a favorite of at least 10 points. Let's take the Sun to keep it within 19 points.