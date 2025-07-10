Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 10

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, July 10

Kelsey Plum Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-130) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:20 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Lynx have one of the best defenses in the league against opposing guards, so it makes some sense as to why the line on this combo is this low Thursday. However, Plum has hit the over on this combo in each of her last five appearances. The last time she didn't hit the over was against Minnesota on June 21, but she eclipsed the mark in each of her previous two appearances against the Lynx in 2025. The odds on this player prop aren't fantastic, but it could be used with a profit boost or as a parlay leg for those looking for a higher potential payout.

Jewell Loyd Under 13.5 Points (-135) at Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Loyd's efficiency to begin the 2025 campaign has been her best since 2022, but she hasn't had the high shot volume that she had in Seattle to help prop up her scoring totals, and her average of 10.4 points per game would be the lowest of her career. She's been particularly cold in the scoring column in recent weeks, and she's been held to the under on this line in each of her last seven appearances. Like Kelsey Plum's player prop, the odds on this Loyd prop aren't stellar, but it could be beneficial to use with a profit boost or as part of a parlay. Those looking for better odds on a straight bet could also wager Loyd under 12.5 points at -108 odds on FanDuel, a bet that would have cashed in six of her last seven outings.