Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 16

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 16

Brittney Griner Over 15.5 Points + Rebounds (-130) at Chicago Sky

BetMGM, 9:30 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Griner has been somewhat inconsistent this year compared to previous seasons, but she's hit the over on this combo line in five of her last six appearances. Griner has had to settle for the under in both of her previous meetings against Chicago this season, but I predict that she will have more opportunities to shine Wednesday since Angel Reese will be sidelined.

Alyssa Thomas Over 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) at Minnesota Lynx

BetMGM, 9:40 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This player prop is an opportunity to find value by comparing sportsbooks, as Thomas' line on this combo is 32.5 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Her production will likely become more unpredictable now that DeWanna Bonner has joined the Mercury, but Thomas has hit the over in each of her last three appearances, including one game against the Lynx during that time and during Monday's game against the Valkyries, when Bonner played off the bench.

Golden State Valkyries +4.5 at Seattle Storm (-105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Valkyries have had different results on the road compared to at home this season, going 3-7 in away games and 7-4 in home matchups over the first half of the year. While they'll have to play on the road Wednesday, they won their first two games against the Storm this season, both of which took place in the Bay Area. I expect some strange things on Wednesday's slate given the number of early tipoffs, but I think that the Valkyries will be able to cover this spread.

Aliyah Boston to Score 15+ Points (-135) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Boston has surpassed this mark in eight of her last 11 appearances and may have added scoring responsibilities if Caitlin Clark (groin) is back in street clothes. In the first meeting with New York, Boston posted a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double while tying her season-high mark in field-goal attempts (18).

Jackie Young Over 7.5 Rebounds + Assists (-138) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Despite a few hiccups this season, Young has been quite reliable for the shaky Aces in 2025, especially in secondary categories. The 27-year-old has hit the over on this line in 13 of her last 14 appearances, including a narrow home win over Dallas on June 13. The odds on this prop could be better, but it's not an unreasonable mark for a straight bet, and it could also be used with a profit boost or as a parlay leg.

Arike Ogunbowale Under 15.5 Points (-130) vs. Las Vegas Aces

BetMGM, 9:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Continuing BetMGM's offering of favorable player props Wednesday, Ogunbowale's scoring line feels high given her recent struggles. She's been held under 16 points in each of her last three appearances, and she managed just two points in her return from a three-game absence Sunday against the Fever. Ogunbowale matched her season-high mark of 26 points during the first meeting between Dallas and Las Vegas this year, but I expect her efficiency to continue to be a problem while dealing with the potential lingering impact of her thumb injury.