WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Saturday, July 6

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Saturday, July 6

The WNBA features a nationally televised game between the Liberty and Fever that tips off at noon CT on Saturday, while the Lynx will likely have to play without Napheesa Collier (foot) in the evening.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Saturday, July 6

NaLyssa Smith Over 7.5 Rebounds (-145) vs. New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:40 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Smith had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, but she's hit her stride in recent matchups, even with Temi Fagbenle back on the court. Smith has hauled in at least 14 rebounds in each of her last two outings, including one against the Mercury, who have allowed the second-fewest rebounds to opposing forwards of any team in the league this year. While these aren't spectacular odds, it could be a solid addition to a parlay.

Jonquel Jones Over 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-110) at Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 9:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Jones has showcased a well-rounded skill set this season and has been among the top contributors for a talented Liberty squad. She's posted double-doubles in three of her last four appearances and has hit the over on this combo in 11 of her last 14 appearances. Additionally, in New York's three meetings against the Fever so far this year, Jones has hit the over, including in the team's pair of 36-point victories. Jones was held to 11 points + rebounds + assists against Atlanta on Sunday, but I'm expecting her to thrive against the Fever once again.

New York Liberty -10 at Indiana Fever (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:20 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: New York is 3-0 against Indiana with an average point differential of 27.7 this season. The Fever are just simply overmatched. While Indiana has overcome a 1-8 start to the season to hold the eighth seed in the playoff race, they still have not beaten any team that currently has a winning record. This Liberty squad hasn't been playing their best ball the past few games, but I expect them to flip the switch in this nationally televised game.

Alanna Smith to Record 6+ Rebounds (+120) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:20 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Minnesota's top scorer and rebounder Napheesa Collier is doubtful for today's game after injuring her foot Thursday, creating an opportunity for Smith to step in as the top inside option. I like Smith's overs for both points and rebounds in a favorable matchup, but I think this bet offers the best value. Smith has grabbed six or more rebounds in five of the past eight games.