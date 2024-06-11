WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, June 11

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, June 11

The WNBA has a three-game slate Tuesday that'll include the return of Brittney Sykes (ankle) and a matchup between MVP contenders Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on Monday's games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

Best Bets for Tuesday, June 11

Napheesa Collier Over 10.5 Rebounds (+100) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook - 11:20 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Collier has grabbed at least 11 rebounds in eight of 11 games this season and is averaging 11.4 boards per night. While she faces a stiff test against the back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year, A'ja Wilson, the Aces as a team give up the most rebounds per game (37.3), and Collier grabbed 13 boards against Las Vegas on May 29.

Skylar Diggins-Smith Over 5.5 Assists (-120) versus Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:10 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Diggins-Smith has dished out at least five assists in eight of 11 games and at least six dimes five times. The Sparks are one of four teams allowing at least 21 assists per game to opposing teams, so Diggins-Smith should be able to take advantage of Los Angeles' aggressive defense and find open teammates. Those looking to bet Diggins-Smith over 5.5 assists can use a DraftKings promo code.

Kayla McBride Over 3.5 Threes (+134) at Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:32 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: The Aces have slipped to 5-4 and are allowing the second-most made threes (9.2) in the WNBA. McBride is having a stellar season from beyond the arc, making 3.9 per game at 51.2 percent, and she's taken double-digit triples in back-to-back games. She'll regress at some point, but I like this chance to get her over at plus money in a favorable matchup.

Napheesa Collier Over 13.5 Reb + Ast (-138) at Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Joe Mayo: Collier has beaten this mark in eight out of 11 games this season, including three of the last five, as well as the only other time the Lynx played the Aces. The 27-year-old has averaged career highs in both categories this season and has been incredible for Minnesota. This game is bound to be highly competitive, and I believe the best players are going to duke it out all game, especially with the Lynx losing by 14 the last time the two squads matched up.

A'ja Wilson Over 29.5 Pts + Ast (-130) versus Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Joe Mayo: Wilson has beaten this mark in six of nine games this season, including four out of the last five, as well as the only other time the Aces played the Lynx. The All-Star continues to have a stellar year thus far, proving to be a problem for opposing defenses. Moreover, Jackie Young (illness) is returning Tuesday which bodes well for Wilson in the assists department. I believe the momentum rolls over for Wilson in what is bound to be a great game against the Lynx, especially after the Aces lost a close matchup versus the Sparks on Sunday.

Washington Mystics +7 (-108) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Mystics remain winless, but they've come close to entering the win column in recent matchups, most recently losing to the Liberty by five points. The Mystics and Dream faced off in Washington on May 19, and the Mystics lost by six points. It's unclear whether Shakira Austin (hip) will be available Tuesday, but Washington will likely get a boost since Brittney Sykes (ankle) is probable. Even if Sykes faces a minutes restriction, it certainly seems possible that the Mystics will be able to keep the final score within seven points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.