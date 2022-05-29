WynnBET NY Promo Code: XROTO Turns A $50 Bet $50 Into $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The weather's heating up outside and the action's heating up indoors in the NBA playoffs. With Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals tipping off this evening, making a bet on the game using WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is the perfect way to keep your Memorial Day weekend going.

Whether you're an experienced sports bettor looking to add another platform to the mix or a newbie about to place their first wager, make sure to sign up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. This generous welcome offer will get you $200 in free bets when you make a qualifying bet of $50 or more, regardless of whether that bet wins or loses.

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Account Creation

If you are located in New York or any other state where WynnBET Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can activate the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO offer by following a few simple steps.

Any new user who is at least 21 years old and physically present in an eligible state can create an account with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. The platform's sign-up page can be accessed through the link below.

In order to create a WynnBET Sportsbook account, you will need to provide your name, address and email address. While signing up, you will see a promo code field. Make sure to put XROTO in that field to activate the offer.

Placing Your First Bet With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

Once you've created your account, click the "Deposit Now" button to opt in to the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO offer. Your initial deposit must be at least $50 to be eligible for the $200 in free bets.

After making a deposit, the final step to activate the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO welcome offer is to place a qualifying first bet. In order to qualify, the wager must be $50 or more and have odds of -120 or longer (eg. -110, +110, +200). The wager can be a straight bet or a parlay. Regardless of the result of your initial qualifying bet, you will receive $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

How Free Bets From WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Work

The $200 from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will be divided into four free bets worth $50 each. The first of these four free bets will be added to your account within 72 hours of your initial qualifying wager's settlement. Each subsequent free bet will arrive one week after the previous one. For example, if your first free bet arrives in your account on Monday, then you can expect to get another $50 free bet on each of the following three Mondays as well, for a total of four free bets worth $200.

There are some minor restrictions on how the free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO can be used. Free bets cannot be withdrawn from the account nor can they be divided into smaller bets, so you will have to place four separate wagers worth $50 each.

When using the free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, you cannot place an in-game wager and the odds of your straight bet or parlay must be -150 or longer to qualify. If a free bet goes unused for 10 days after being credited, it will expire. All winnings stemming from free bets can be withdrawn immediately.