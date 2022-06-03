WynnBET NY Promo Code: Use XROTO To Sign Up For $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Following the Rangers' Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York bettors will have another chance to wager on the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Whether you're new to the sports betting community or are searching for a new sportsbook and promo code, wagering on Game 2 with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is a stand-out option.

The WynnBET welcome offer gives new users $200 in free bets when they place a qualifying initial wager of $50 or more and use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. Plus, there's good news for users in other states where WynnBET is already doing business. WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is also valid in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia.

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Welcome Offer Details

WynnBet NY's welcome offer stands out from the pack because there are no strings attached. While other sportsbooks also offer free bets to new users, those are often contingent on the user's first bet being a losing one. Not so with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, which will award you $200 in free bets without any conditions on the first bet's outcome.

WynnBET rolls out the red carpet to new users with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO and asks for only a few things in return – that you be at least 21 years old, are located in one of the aforementioned states where the sportsbook is licensed to operate, and are opening your first WynnBET account.

How To Create An Account With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

Bettors looking to take advantage of one of the industry's best welcome offers for new users will access it with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, and creating a WynnBET account is just a click away.

To begin the sign-up process, head to the WynnBET New York sign-up page via the link below. From that point, you'll provide the same basic identifying information normally required when creating virtually any online account – name, address and e-mail address. Just as important is filling in the promo code field with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

The final step to reaping the benefits of being a new WynnBET customer is funding your account. In order to be eligible for the $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, you must deposit at least $50, as that is the minimum required amount of a qualifying bet.

How Do I Get The $200 In Free Bets From WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO?

The final step to getting the $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO involves placing the qualifying bet of at least $50, with odds of -120 or longer. Once your qualifying wager is settled, the $200 worth of free bets are activated.

The $200 from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is divided into four free bets worth $50 each, with the first appearing in your account within 72 hours of your initial bet settlement. From that point, the remaining $150 in bets will be dispensed into your account in one-week intervals. Each free bet does have a shelf life, as they expire 10 days after they hit your account. However, all winnings from any wagers made with free bets can be withdrawn immediately.

What's more, the odds parameters on the four $50 free bets accessed through WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO are less restrictive than those governing the qualifying wager – any bet with odds of -150 or longer is eligible. One other noteworthy requirement to be mindful of is that the free bets themselves must be used in the $50 amounts they are distributed in.