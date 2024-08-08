2024 Paris Olympics: Friday Picks for Boxing, Athletics and More

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

2024 Paris Olympics: Friday's Best Bets, Picks and More

It's Day 14 of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and the final few days of the action are upon us. There is still quite a bit of medals to be handed out, and there is still plenty of money to be made, too!

On Friday, we get the men's 10km open-water marathon swimming event, as well as Round 3 of the women's golf tournament. The men's and women's pentathlon continues, too.

In addition, we'll have women's basketball semifinals, women's beach volleyball bronze medal match, men's and women's boxing, women's breaking, men's and women's canoe sprint, men's diving, women's field hockey bronze medal match, men's handball semifinals, men's and women's taekwondo, group rhythmic gymnastics, women's soccer bronze medal match, men's soccer gold medal match, men's and women's sport climbing, men's team table tennis bronze and gold medal matches, men's and women's cycling track, men's volleyball bronze medal match, men's water polo consolation and semifinals, wrestling, artistic swimming, and various track and field events.

We'll try and tab some of the regular sports you're used to betting, as well as occasionally toss in an exotic play to make things fun. Who knows? You might discover a new sport you really like to watch. Every four years, I enjoy betting on handball, and I am finding 3x3 basketball to be a lot of fun, too!

Men's Boxing 71kg Gold Medal Match - Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (-174) vs. Marco Verde (Fri., 3:30 p.m. ET)

These two fighters have a history, so it's interesting that Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev and Mexico's Marco Verde (39-6-0, 13 KOs) will meet for all the marbles in the 71kg division at Roland Garros Stadium.

The Uzbek fighter took care of Omari Jones of the United States in the semifinal on Tuesday by split decision. Jones went on to claim a bronze medal for the young USA team.

Muydinkhujaev actually has a history with Verde, as the two boxers were scheduled to meet Feb. 1, 2024 at Pabellon Camilo Cano in La Nucia, Spain. However, Muydinkhujaev never showed up at the Boxam International Tournament, so Verde was awarded the victory. Strange.

Now, Verde is looking to grab the victory for real, and give Mexico its first boxing gold medal since Antonio Roldan (57kg) and Ricardo Delgado (51kg) won Olympic gold in Mexico City in the 1968 Olympic Games. Mexico has never won a medal of any kind in the 71kg division, so either way, Verde will make history.

Muydinkhujaev is looking for Uzbekistan's first medal in the division since Shakhram Giyasov settled for silver in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro against Daniyar Yeleussinov of Kazakhstan. He is trying to join Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov as a gold medalist in boxing, as he won in 2020 in Tokyo, and is vying for another title in 2024 in Paris, too. Shakhobidin Zoirov also won gold in 2016 in the 51kg division for Uzbekistan.

Roll with Muydinkhujaev, who is 48-6-0 (1 KOs) in his amateur career, as the 23-year-old southpaw should get the job done.

Men's Boxing 71kg - Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev To Win Gold (-174 at FanDuel)

Men's 800m - To Win a Medal - Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi (-160) (Fri., 5:30 a.m. ET)

The Kenyan long-distance program has been on point over the years, and Wanyonyi is the next likely medal winner for that proud running nation.

Kenya's Emmanuel Korir took gold, and Kenya's Ferguson Rotich took silver, in the 800m men's race on Aug. 4, 2021 at the Tokyo Olympic Games. In 2016, it was Kenya's David Rudisha taking gold in the 800m in Rio, and he was defending his crown in the event from the 2012 London games. Kenya also had a bronze in London. In 2008, Wilfred Bungei won gold for Kenya in the Beijing Summer Olympics in the 800m, with Alfred Kirwa Yego winning bronze. The last time Kenya didn't medal in the Men's 800m was the 2004 games in Athens.

Wanyonyi is a very good bet to be on the podium in some capacity on Friday morning.

Men's 800m - Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi To Win Medal (-160 at FanDuel)

Women's Football/Soccer Bronze Medal Match - Spain ML (-110) vs. Germany (Fri., 9 a.m. ET)

In the Women's Bronze Medal match, Spain is a good bet to push past Germany to get onto the podium on Friday morning.

While Spain was doubled up 4-2 in the women's semifinal by powerful Brazil, it did have an impressive win in penalties against Colombia in the quarters. And Spain had a 2-0 win over Brazil in the final match of group play, showing what this side is capable of. Prior to that, Spain topped Nigeria 1-0 on July 28, and it opened group play with a 2-1 win over Japan on July 25.

Germany opened Group B play with a 3-0 win over Australia on July 25, but it was buried 4-1 by the United States on July 28, before pounding Zambia 4-1 on July 31 in the final group match. Germany played to a scoreless draw against Canada in the quarters before winning on penalties, and it lost 1-0 to rival USA in the semis.

Germany just doesn't have the offense to match up with Spain. Look for the Iberian side to get the job done.

Women's Soccer - Spain ML to Win Bronze Medal vs. Germany (-110 at FanDuel)

