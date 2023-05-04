5 Best Striker Seasons In EPL History

When it comes to the best individual seasons in the English Premier League, there have been quite a few memorable campaigns put together by some of the best strikers in EPL history. If you're a sports bettor, you've likely bet on these players to score a goal on some of the best sports betting sites.

Here's a rundown of the top 5 best striker seasons in the storied history of the EPL. Will your favorite goal scorer make the list? Read on and find out.

5. Mohamed Salah (2017-18)

Mohamed Salah was one of the most polarizing signings by Liverpool in recent history. Although he played well for Italy's Roma, he was shaky at best with Chelsea during his first stint in the EPL from 2013 to 2015.

Liverpool signed Salah for €50m. It was a large and controversial number. But Salah did not waste any time showing everyone why he was worth the money. Appearing in 36 matches with 34 starts, Salah totaled 32 goals and 10 assists. Salah's 32 goals in 2017-18 are the fifth-most goals in a single EPL season of all time.

4. Thierry Henry (2002-03)

Thierry Henry had a majestic season for Arsenal in 2002-03. While Henry has had seasons where he has scored more goals, his 2002-03 campaign was special because he was also uber-productive in the assists category.

With 24 goals and 20 assists that season, Henry became the only EPL player to ever have a 20/20 season. In fact, he is still the only player to do so. Playing in 37 matches, Henry averaged 1.20 goals and assists per 90 minutes.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (2007-08)

Can we have a list without including one of football's GOATs? Absolutely not. Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United in two different stints. It's no surprise that his production in his initial tenure with the club -- while he was young and in his prime -- surpassed what he did more recently.

In a three-year span from 2006 to 2009, Man United managed three first-place finishes in the EPL. It's Ronaldo's 2007-08 campaign that was his best. He scored 31 goals with six assists in 34 appearances. Ronaldo scored 1.02 goals per 90 minutes and those 31 goals are good for sixth all-time in a single EPL season.

2. Luis Suarez (2013-14)

It should be no surprise that two Liverpool strikers made this list as the Reds are one of the most storied clubs in English soccer history. Luis Suarez comes in at No. 2 on this list with his magical 2013-14 campaign.

What makes that season even more spectacular is that he missed the first five games of the year. Upon his return to the pitch, Suarez was an unstoppable force. He totaled 31 goals and 12 assists in that season, managing 1.31 goals and assists per 90 minutes. Despite his outstanding season, the Reds finished second on the table.

The 2013-14 season was Suarez's final one at Liverpool. He would go on to help Barcelona to four La Liga championships in the next six seasons while logging another title with Atletico Madrid in his first year with them after leaving Barca.

1. Erling Haaland (2022-23)

We're still trying to figure out if Erling Haaland is human or a cyborg-like soccer star. A 6-foot-3-inch, 192-pound physical specimen on the pitch, Haaland wasted no time taking the EPL by storm.

This season was his first in the EPL, after dominating the German Bundesliga for the past six years. And what a season it has been! Haaland has already scored 35 goals in 31 appearances, breaking the record for most goals in a season, and the season isn't even over yet. Adding his seven assists, Haaland is averaging 1.52 goals and assists per 90 minutes.

Prior to Haaland breaking the single-season goals record, both Andy Cole and Alan Shearer held the record with 34 each. Cole scored 34 goals in 40 games for Newcastle in the 1993-94 campaign while Shearer scored 34 in 42 matches for Blackburn in 1994-95.