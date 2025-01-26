Best Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promos | Get $5500+ in AFC Championship Game Bonuses Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The best Bills vs Chiefs betting promos provide a way to bet on the AFC Championship game and on the next chapter in one of the NFL's great rivalries. This is the fourth time in the past five seasons that Buffalo and Kansas City have met in the postseason, with the Bills looking for their first win in that group of games. Add that to Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes and this could be a game that we remember for many years. Betting on this game is simple with these sportsbook promos that give new customers plenty of bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet protection.

With these Bills vs Chiefs betting promos & bonuses, you can claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more available right now on the best sports betting apps.

Best Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promos & Bonuses for AFC Championship Game

🏈 Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promo ✔️ Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promo Code 💰 Bills vs Chiefs Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets if You Win bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

All of these Bills vs Chiefs betting promos carry a 1x playthrough, meaning you need only to play them once before you can withdraw any winnings or use them to make additional wagers on the best online sportsbooks. Want to learn more? We break down the offers more below.

Top Bills vs Chiefs Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses

🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days

🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset

$1,500 First-Bet Reset DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win

1. Best Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with a Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly offer. Bettors who sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and then a first bet of $5 or more, will get $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of that first bet settling – regardless of the outcome. Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that opening bet wins, users will receive their $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours after the initial wager settles. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $300 bet, 40 $5 bets and four $25 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Bills vs Chiefs Odds & Betting Preview

The Baltimore at Buffalo game was easily the closest point spread at sports betting apps in the divisional round. Josh Allen didn't play quite to his expected level, throwing for a playoff career low in passing yards, but he did rush for two touchdowns and had no turnovers. Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and had 39 rushing yards, but he also had two turnovers. Those giveaways were key and when they were combined with a fumble and a dropped two-point conversion by Mark Andrews, Buffalo was able to claim a 27-25 win.

The Houston at Kansas City divisional game was considered to be the most one-sided of last weekend's games, with sports betting sites listing the Chiefs as a 9.5-point favorite at kickoff. That looked to be an accurate assessment when Kansas City got out to a 13-3 second quarter lead, but DeMeco Ryans' squad battled back to within a point. Patrick Mahomes then pulled off his magic, leading the Chiefs to a touchdown drive that helped Kansas City register a 23-14 victory.

Kansas City is the two-time defending Super Bowl champion and the host of this game, yet the Chiefs are listed as only a 2-point favorite. That implies Buffalo is considered to be a slightly better team. The over/under of 47.5 points indicates there may be many touchdowns scored. You can wager on any of these betting lines after signing up for the best Bills vs Chiefs betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Bills vs Chiefs Betting Promo Codes

Every sports bettor wants to find an edge to help increase the potential for profits, which is why shrewd bettors take full advantage of all the Bills vs Chiefs betting promos and bonuses available.

If you do this with all five offers listed above, you will get first-bet offers and bet-and-get offers you can use for your Bills vs Chiefs betting and all your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Bills vs Chiefs Promo Codes & Betting Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Bills vs Chiefs Game?

The Chiefs are 2-point favorites against the spread in the NFL odds for the AFC Championship game. They are a -130 pick over the Bills (+110) on the moneyline. The over/under is 47.5 points.

Who can claim a Bills vs Chiefs betting promo code?

Anyone can claim a Bills vs Chiefs betting promo code, as long as they are located in a state that has legalized online sports betting and are legally old enough to make an online sports wager in that state. In most states that age is 21.

What is the best Bills vs Chiefs betting promo code?

The best Bills vs Chiefs betting promo code depends on what are you looking for from an online sportsbook as much as what you want from a welcome offer. You can score bonus bets or second-chance bets, so sign up for as many as you like. If you love parlays, BetMGM will be your go-to due to its Easy Parlay feature. If you prefer odds boosts, it is Caesars Sportsbook.

Can you claim more than one Bills vs Chiefs betting bonus?

You can claim as many Bills vs Chiefs betting bonuses and promo codes as you like, including all five that are listed in this review. The caveat here is that when you claim them, you must be physically located in a state where the online sportsbook is licensed to operate and have to be of legal online sports betting age in that state.