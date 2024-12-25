Best Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promos | Get $5400+ in Bonuses Now for Christmas Day Game

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sign up for the best Chiefs vs Steelers betting promos and you will be able to bet on this powerhouse Christmas Day game. Kansas City needs the win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Steelers need a victory to stay in first place in the AFC North. The on-field stakes don't get much higher. These sportsbook promos not only let you bet on this important contest, but they also give you up to thousands of dollars of first bet protection and bonus bets.

With these Chiefs vs Steelers betting promos & bonuses, you can claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more available right now on the best sports betting apps.

Best Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 17

🏈 Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promo ✔️ Chiefs vs Steelers

Betting Promo Code 💰 Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

All of these Chiefs vs Steelers betting promos carry a 1x playthrough, meaning you need only to play them once before you can withdraw any winnings or use them to make additional wagers on the best online sportsbooks. Want to learn more? We break down the offers more below.

Top Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses

🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days

🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset

$1,500 First-Bet Reset DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in matching bonus-bet credit.

5. Best Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $250 bet, 50 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Chiefs vs Steelers Odds & Betting Preview

Kansas City's status as a favorite at NFL betting sites for its Week 16 battle versus Houston didn't prevent the Texans from taking a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. As they've done all season long, the Chiefs fought back with touchdowns from Kareem Hunt and Xavier Worthy. The defense also held its ground by limiting Houston to only three points in the last 26:40 of the game. That combination resulted in a 27-19 victory for Patrick Mahomes and company as KC improved to an NFL-best 14-1.

Pittsburgh was a road underdog for its game at Baltimore last week despite having won eight of the past nine games in this series. The Ravens had a 17-10 halftime lead before Pittsburgh tied the score on a Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown. The Steelers might have pulled off the upset, but a red zone fumble by Russell Wilson and a pick six by Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey led the Ravens to a 34-17 win. Both teams are 10-5.

The sports betting public expects Chiefs-Steelers to be a close game, as evidenced by the Chiefs being a 2.5-point road favorite. Defenses are anticipated to play a big part in this matchup, a factor that led to the over/under sitting at 43 points. It's the kind of game that will be one of most wagered upon events this week, and you can place your bets on this contest after signing up for one or more of the best Chiefs vs Steelers betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Promo Codes

Every sports bettor wants to find an edge to help increase the potential for profits, which is why shrewd bettors take full advantage of all the Chiefs vs Steelers betting promos and bonuses available.

If you do this with all five offers listed above, you will get first-bet offers and bet-and-get offers you can use for your Chiefs vs Steelers betting and all your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Chiefs vs Steelers Promo Codes & Betting Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Chiefs vs Steelers Game?

The Chiefs are 2.5-point road favorites against the spread in the Week 17 NFL odds. They are a -135 pick over the Steelers (+115) on the moneyline. The over/under is 43.5 points.

Who can claim a Chiefs vs Steelers betting promo code?

Anyone can claim a Chiefs vs Steelers betting promo code, as long as they are located in a state that has legalized online sports betting and are legally old enough to make an online sports wager in that state. In most states that age is 21.

What is the best Chiefs vs Steelers betting promo code?

The best Chiefs vs Steelers betting promo code depends on what are you looking for from an online sportsbook as much as what you want from a welcome offer. You can score bonus bets or second-chance bets, so sign up for as many as you like. If you love parlays, BetMGM will be your go-to due to its Easy Parlay feature. If you prefer odds boosts, it is Caesars Sportsbook.

Can you claim more than one Chiefs vs Steelers betting bonus?

You can claim as many Chiefs vs Steelers betting bonuses and promo codes as you like, including all five that are listed in this review. The caveat here is that when you claim them, you must be physically located in a state where the online sportsbook is licensed to operate and have to be of legal online sports betting age in that state.