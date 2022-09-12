This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

After a wild slate of NFL football on Sunday, we have one final game to finish off Week 1. The Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks will battle it out in Russell Wilson's first game in a Broncos uniform, and it just happens to come at his old stomping ground in Seattle.

Given that it's an island game, the Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1 contest will likely see a massive number of bets. If you're looking to get in on the action, it's crucial to identify the best Monday Night Football betting promos for Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1 game, as using the top NFL betting sites can often net you a nice bankroll boost in the form of a welcome bonus.

Below are the Monday Night Football betting promos currently being offered at the best online sportsbooks.

Best Monday Night Football Betting Promos - Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1

There are five sportsbook operators that stand out when it comes to offering the best Monday Night Football betting promos for the Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1 game. See below for how to take advantage of each offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New Caesars Sportsbook users can get their first bet covered by Caesars, up to $1,250, with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. On top of the $1,250 bet on the house, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to your new Caesars Sportsbook account.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New BetMGM users are eligible for a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, by using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. The free bets matching the amount of your first bet will be issued if your initial wager is graded as a loss.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: Sports bettors signing up for WynnBET can earn $100 in free bets by signing up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. To be eligible, you must make an initial deposit of at least $100 along with a first bet of $100 with odds of -120 or longer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can get $200 in free bets by using the DraftKings Promo Code to create a new account. In order to qualify, new users must place at least a $5 wager on the NFL, college football, or UFC markets. Win or lose, you will be awarded $200 in free bets as long as you follow the directions here.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: You get $150 in free bets as a new user on FanDuel Sportsbook with the FanDuel Promo Code. You must place a $5 bet on any sports market to receive your $150 in free bets. You will be awarded the $150 in free bets no matter the result of your initial bet.

How Do I Sign Up For Monday Night Football Betting Promos - Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1?

The sign up process for the best Monday Night Football betting promos is easy. To start, click on each of the respective links to be redirected to the new user registration pages. Once you arrive there, follow the steps below to complete the sign-up process.

Provide your basic identifying information. This will include your name, date of birth, and phone number.

Enter the promo code for the welcome bonus when you are prompted to do so.

Make an initial deposit that adheres to the sportsbook's minimum deposit requirement for the welcome promotion.

Place a first bet that adheres to the minimum wager requirement to reap the benefits of these Monday Night Football betting promos.

Each specific offer may have ancillary steps needed to redeem the promotion, so be sure to read through the terms and conditions for each of the Monday Night Football betting promos for Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1.

Monday Night Football Betting Promos To Bet On Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1

While there is only one Monday Night Football game in Week 1, there are an endless amount of different ways to wager on the game with these Monday Night Football betting promos.

Each of the aforementioned welcome offers allow you to wager on point spreads, parlays, player props, outright winners, and more. As long as you meet the requirements (for example, not using the promotion on an odds boost), you can choose any of the NFL betting picks for Monday Night Football to wager on Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1.