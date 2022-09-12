Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks, and Player Props for Week 1

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks betting odds for Week 1

Spread: Broncos (-7) at Caesars Sportsbook

Total: 44.0 at Caesars Sportsbook

Moneylines: Broncos -320; Seahawks +225 at Caesars Sportsbook

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Best Bets and Player Props

Denver Broncos -6.5, -110 (FanDuel)

The Broncos are a talented group overall and have really only been lacking a good QB to get them to the next level. By contrast, the Seahawks have now lost Russell Wilson and will be starting Geno Smith at quarterback, while Wilson returns to Seattle for his nationally-televised revenge game (with a much better team than he left in Seattle). Wilson seems likely to air it out here as the Broncos test out their new offense, and they also feature an excellent running game led by emerging star Javonte Williams, not to mention capable backup Melvin Gordon (either of whom could score here pretty easily). Good spot for Denver in the Monday Night opener.

Courtland Sutton over 4.5 receptions, +105 (DraftKings)

As mentioned, I suspect Wilson will be quite active through the air in this game, and he has reportedly developed a strong connection with his new WR1 Courtland Sutton, and figures to be looking to him quite frequently in their first game action together.

Courtland Sutton over 59.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

While I like Sutton's receptions and yardage props both quite a bit, I probably prefer his yardage prop, due to Wilson's propensity to throw deep. Perhaps especially in a season-opening, nationally-televised revenge game at Seattle. At 5+ receptions, that amounts to 12 yards per catch, and I would guess that Sutton exceeds that tonight. For instance, last year Sutton recorded a long catch of 30+ yards in five of his first eight games, and that was without Wilson at quarterback. So Sutton could very easily reach 60 yards on less than five catches and seems unlikely to compile five catches without hitting 60 yards. Either or both makes a fine play, in my opinion.

Javonte Williams over 58.5 rushing yards, -115 (BetMGM)

While it remains to be seen how backfield carries will be distributed in this new Denver offense, this number isn't very far removed from last year's Javonte rushing totals (perhaps ten yards higher), when he was on the short end of a timeshare with Melvin Gordon. Now, with Javonte ostensibly taking over the lead role, and with the Broncos likely to be playing with a lead, this looks like a very reasonable number on the potential breakout star.

