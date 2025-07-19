BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best BIG3 Bets for Week 6

Best bets for all four BIG3 Week 6 Little Caesars Arena games, including Joe Johnson and the Amps' showdown against Trilogy and new arrival Will Barton.

BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 6

BIG3 Basketball returns for its eighth season with plenty of new notable names and a few twists to the traditional format that could make it the league's best season yet.

For the first time in BIG3 history, teams are now tied into specific cities. Plenty of last year's notable names return, while new incoming stars like Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell and Will Barton enhance an already impressive talent pool that also includes former NBA luminaries such as Michael Beasley, Joe Johnson, Greg Monroe and Paul Millsap, among others.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with Sunday's four-game slate at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

2025 BIG3 Betting Record: 7-9

Chicago Triplets vs. LA Riot Best Bets (Sunday, July 20, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Triplets continued to look like serious contenders for the BIG3 title in Week 5, outlasting the Power by a 50-45 score to move to 3-1. Chicago, led by Montrezl Harrell and and Nasir Core, has now scored a league-high 200 points and has a core group that offers a bit of everything. Granted, the Triplets did take advantage of a Dallas squad that was missing Greg Monroe and Paul Millsap in that aforementioned win, but they've now proven their mettle over multiple games.

Nevertheless, the Riot present as a formidable opponent, despite underachieving in Week 5 in the form of a 51-43 loss to the home-court Ball Hogs. Los Angeles is now 2-2 but has just a -5-point differential for the season and has seen Dwight Howard progressively adapt to the the league's style of play. Howard contributed 16 points, four rebounds and one steal in the loss to Boston, and he, Jordan Crawford and Wesley Johnson offer plenty of upside.

With Los Angeles in need of a win and FD offering an extra point on the spread, I like the Riot's chances of getting their act together and keeping any defeat to a very narrow margin.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets vs. Riot

Riot +2.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Miami 305 vs. Dallas Power (Sunday, July 20, 4:00 p.m. ET)

If the Power get Monroe and Millsap back on the floor for this showdown with the talented 305, we should see plenty of offense. Miami certainly doesn't lack for firepower, considering what Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson alone bring to the table. Beasley was it again in a thrilling comeback 52-49 win over Trilogy in Week 5, racking up a game-high 30 points to go with nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

The Power nearly pulled off a win over the Triplets despite being very short-handed, which makes this projected total a very beatable one. Miami's 174 points allowed is a somewhat deceptive figure, considering everything went right for the 305 in front of their Kaseya Center home crowd in Week 3 and they limited the Ball Hogs to 31 points. Otherwise, they've allowed 44, 50 and 49 points to the Riot, Amps and Triology, respectively.

Dallas has averaged a solid 48 points per game in its own right, so the Over is very much in play here in what could be a very competitive game if the Power is at full strength.

BIG3 Picks for 305 vs. Power

Over 93.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

DVM Trilogy at Detroit Amps (Sunday, July 20, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Trilogy suffered another heartbreaker of a loss in Week 5, squandering a game-point scenario to fall to 305 by a 52-49 score. Stephen Jackson's squad is 0-4, yet their point differential is only -18 over that span. Earl Clark put on a memorable performance against Miami with 28 points, eight rebounds and one block, while Isaiah Austin provided quite the presence on the glass on his way to a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double.

The good news for Triology this week is that they get another major infusion of talent with the arrival of Will Barton, who'll bring his sharpshooting skills to the half-court game. They also acquired another NBA vet in Mike Scott via trade with the Riot this week.

The Amps therefore figure to have their hands full, despite their 3-1 record. Detroit is likely to get Joe Johnson back from a two-game absence due to a thigh injury, just in time for the veteran to potentially put on one of his signature offensive displays in front of the home crowd. The Amps have unsurprisingly found Johnson's offense hard to replace to a degree, although they've been able to forge ahead thanks to Cam Smith's standout 25-point tally in his debut last week and a surprise breakout 20-point, 10-rebound effort from Shakur Juiston.

This game has a chance to be more competitive than what the spread implies, especially if Barton hits the floor running for Trilogy. I'm backing the idea of Jackson's team once again fighting wire to wire, particularly after the bad taste of last week's loss.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy at Amps

Trilogy +4.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Boston Ball Hogs vs. Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Sunday, July 20, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Last week I predicted the Ball Hogs would bounce back from an embarrassing performance in Week 3 in Miami, and Boston came through handsomely with a 51-43 win over the Riot. The Ball Hogs' Jonathon Simmons lit up the scoreboard with 27 points to spearhead the victory, but there were also solid complementary efforts from DeShawn Stephens, Chris Johnson and Kevin Murphy.

Meanwhile, the Rig Hands looked out of sorts in a 50-40 loss to the Amps – albeit without Corey Brewer – which dropped their record to 1-3. Houston's -27-point differential is the BIG3's worst, and Brewer's importance was underscored by the result of that game against Detroit. Notably, Brandon Moss took over as the leading scorer and rebounder (16 points, nine boards) in Brewer's absence, but he was essentially shipped to the Triplets this week in a release-and-sign move.

The Ball Hogs should have enough here for an outright victory, especially if Brewer is out again this week.

BIG3 Picks for Ball Hogs vs. Rig Hands

Ball Hogs moneyline (-154 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 6 Best Bets Recap