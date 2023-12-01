Celebrating Movember: Crowning the Top Athlete Mustache of All-Time

It started as a competition between 24 of the most iconic mustaches in sports. With your help, we narrowed it down round by round to the one true all-time greatest: Rollie Fingers.
What makes one mustache greater than another? That was for you to decide, and based on your response, there was never a doubt of who wore his facial hair best. One thing is for sure -- long after their records have been broken and their statistics forgotten, these legends will always be remembered for the fine dusters that they wore throughout their careers and beyond.
Running in parallel with "mustache madness," RotoWire supported Movember's commitment to men's health all month long. Thanks to your help we were able to raise over $600. We rewarded several generous donors with free RotoWire subscriptions. Just because the month of "Movember" has passed doesn't mean it's too late to make a donation! Please consider giving to this great cause.
Recap of Final Voting
While it was Rollie's closest matchup of the competition, the victory was never really in danger. In the end, Fingers received exactly two times as many votes as the Hulkster in the championship.
Recap of Semifinal Voting
Group 1
Fingers (76%) steamrolled the competition again on his way to the finals with McDonald (18%) as the runner-up in Group 1.
Group 2
In a much more competitive match, Hulkamaniacs helped propel Hogan (43.3%) into the final over Eckersley (30%) and Gossage (26.7%).
Recap of First-Round Voting
Group 1
Rollie Fingers dominated with 74.7% of the vote and immediately emerged as the favorite to win it all. Adam Morrison was a distant second with 11.1%.
Group 2
Lanny McDonald (44.7% of the vote) outpaced Mike Ditka (27.7%) and Randy Johnson (19.1%) in one of the more competitive groupings.
Group 3
In a battle of AL East greats, Wade Boggs (40.3%) snuck by Don Mattingly (31.2%), with Eddie Murray earning a respectable 19.5% of votes.
Group 4
With similar Fu Manchu style mustaches, Hulk Hogan (44.7%) and Rod Beck (37.6%) nearly split the vote evenly, but only one could advance, brother!
Group 5
In another close matchup, Dennis Eckersley (48%) surpassed Dale Earnhardt (37.8%) to claim the fifth spot in the semifinals.
Group 6
Other than Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage (52.5%) had the most convincing win of round 1, while Gardner Minshew unofficially claimed the title of best modern-day athlete 'stache.