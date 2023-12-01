Celebrating Movember: Crowning the Top Athlete Mustache of All-Time

It started as a competition between 24 of the most iconic mustaches in sports. With your help, we narrowed it down round by round to the one true all-time greatest: Rollie Fingers.

What makes one mustache greater than another? That was for you to decide, and based on your response, there was never a doubt of who wore his facial hair best. One thing is for sure -- long after their records have been broken and their statistics forgotten, these legends will always be remembered for the fine dusters that they wore throughout their careers and beyond.

Running in parallel with "mustache madness," RotoWire supported Movember's commitment to men's health all month long. Thanks to your help we were able to raise over $600. We rewarded several generous donors with free RotoWire subscriptions. Just because the month of "Movember" has passed doesn't mean it's too late to make a donation! Please consider giving to this great cause.

Recap of Final Voting

🏆 It's Rollie Fingers vs. Hulk Hogan in the finals for the best athlete mustache! Who has the best 'stache? VOTE BELOW There is still time to donate to @Movember! Join us in supporting a great cause for a chance to win a 3-month RotoWire subscription:https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/zRAzr2L2mX — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 29, 2023

While it was Rollie's closest matchup of the competition, the victory was never really in danger. In the end, Fingers received exactly two times as many votes as the Hulkster in the championship.

Recap of Semifinal Voting

Group 1

Rally with RotoWire for @Movember! We are into the semifinals! Pick the top athlete 'stache in the poll below ⬇️ While you're at it, consider donating to this great cause for a chance to win a free 3-month Rotowire subscription: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/fadIevDK2U — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 21, 2023

Fingers (76%) steamrolled the competition again on his way to the finals with McDonald (18%) as the runner-up in Group 1.

Group 2

All month, RotoWire is backing @Movember! 💪 It's the second semifinal in our quest to find the all-time BEST athlete 'stache. 👀 Join us in supporting a great cause for a chance to win a 3-month RotoWire subscription:https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/YnC7g06lWv — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 22, 2023

In a much more competitive match, Hulkamaniacs helped propel Hogan (43.3%) into the final over Eckersley (30%) and Gossage (26.7%).

Recap of First-Round Voting

Group 1

All month, RotoWire is backing @Movember! 🥸 We're on a quest to find the all-time BEST athlete 'stache. Here's Round 1, Part 1 - cast your vote below! Join us in supporting a great cause for a chance to win a 3-month RotoWire subscription:https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/H273rkw1lS — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 8, 2023

Rollie Fingers dominated with 74.7% of the vote and immediately emerged as the favorite to win it all. Adam Morrison was a distant second with 11.1%.

Group 2

Support @Movember with RotoWire! 💪 Who's got the most legendary mustache? Vote below! (Round 1, Group 2) Better yet, donate and email the proof to win a free 3-month RotoWire sub. Details: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/UxHg6wmbRi — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 9, 2023

Lanny McDonald (44.7% of the vote) outpaced Mike Ditka (27.7%) and Randy Johnson (19.1%) in one of the more competitive groupings.

Group 3

Rally with RotoWire for @Movember! Pick the top athlete stache in the poll below (Round 1, Group 3) ⬇️ While you're at it, consider donating to this great cause for a shot at a free RW sub: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/yLuOB21ioB — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 10, 2023

In a battle of AL East greats, Wade Boggs (40.3%) snuck by Don Mattingly (31.2%), with Eddie Murray earning a respectable 19.5% of votes.

Group 4

Join us in backing @Movember! 👏 Cast your vote below for the ultimate athlete 'stache (Round 1, Group 4)! 📷 Send a donation receipt to social@rotowire.com for a shot at a free 3-month RotoWire sub: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/8Om6dKTKA5 — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 13, 2023

With similar Fu Manchu style mustaches, Hulk Hogan (44.7%) and Rod Beck (37.6%) nearly split the vote evenly, but only one could advance, brother!

Group 5

We are backing @Movember all month! We want to find the all-time BEST athlete 'stache. Here's Round 1, Group 5 - cast your vote below! ✅ Join us in supporting a great cause for a chance to win a 3-month RotoWire subscription:https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/1pqD7eYCAP — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 15, 2023

In another close matchup, Dennis Eckersley (48%) surpassed Dale Earnhardt (37.8%) to claim the fifth spot in the semifinals.

Group 6

Support @Movember with RotoWire! 🤔 Who's got the most epic 'stache? This is the last group of Round 1. The second round is next week! 💥 Donate and email the proof to win a free 3-month RotoWire subscription. Details: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/8xtbBFgoq4 — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 17, 2023

Other than Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage (52.5%) had the most convincing win of round 1, while Gardner Minshew unofficially claimed the title of best modern-day athlete 'stache.