Fueling Success: Pro Athletes’ Commitment to Nutrition

Living a healthy lifestyle all year long is important, but March brings awareness to the cause as it is National Nutrition Month. So what exactly is National Nutrition Month? Sure, it revolves around eating healthy, but this year's version has a specific theme, according to eatrightpro.org .

"I love that this year's National Nutrition Month® theme Beyond the Table showcases the importance of an overall healthful lifestyle that takes into account the various ways we eat — not only around a dinner table but elsewhere such as in schools, restaurants and at events," said Melissa Ann Prest, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson in Chicago. "This year's theme also promotes the sustainability of our food system and encourages the public to learn more about how food is grown and produced, what types of foods we eat and how much we waste."

Living healthy in your everyday life is crucial. However, it is incredibly important in the world of sports. Professional Athletes typically stick to strict diets. Sure, there have been some exceptions over the years, but most of the top athletes eat as healthy as possible.

Professional Athletes' Eating Habits

An article from Jackson Thompson of Business Insider in 2022 shared diet tips from superstar athletes like Tom Brady and Usain Bolt. The article reveals that Brady follows the "80/20 rule." Brady's diet consists of 80 percent plant-based foods and 20 percent meat. For those who want to cut down on meat but don't want to become completely vegetarian, following Brady's method could work. Tom Brady played in the NFL until he was 45 years old so he obviously figured something out.

The article also revealed that star running back Austin Ekeler drinks raw egg smoothies daily, which can be risky. It's still advised to cook eggs. Meanwhile, Usain Bolt reportedly ate a pumpkin before races, Klay Thompson cuts out carbs by using lettuce wraps, and Kevin Love eats a lot of fatty fish.

So what can we learn from these athletes' eating habits? Protein is important. It's a way to not only build muscle but also help with energy. Mixing in vegetables while not eating too many carbs is important as well. Some athletes do implement a plant-based diet while others eat a lot of meat. Then there are some athletes like Brady who leave room in their diet for meat while primarily eating plant-based.

LeBron James' Insane Commitment to Diet

LeBron James is still performing at an elite level at 39 years old. He would not be where he is without his diet, and there's no question that James is committed to living a healthy lifestyle. According to Scott Davis of Business Insider , James -- who is arguably the greatest NBA player ever -- spends $1.5 million per year on his diet and taking care of his body. James has a team of people who help him live a healthy lifestyle, including trainers and chefs. They help LeBron stay in the best shape possible while he places his focus on staying sharp on the court. Of course, LeBron works hard off the court as well, as his discipline has helped him outperform the competition over the years.

Every athlete doesn't spend this kind of money on taking care of their body. With that being said, living a healthy lifestyle is one of the most important elements of playing sports at a competitive level. Have there been athletes over the years who found success and did not have a strict diet? Yes, it has happened, but it's rare. There is a reason why diet is taken so seriously in the sports world. One of the most impactful effects of eating healthy is longevity. Most athletes who enjoy long careers are the ones who make a strict commitment to taking care of their bodies and only eating food that is good for them.