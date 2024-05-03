Kentucky Derby Odds: 2024 Kentucky Derby Picks, Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our Horse Racing series.

Kentucky Derby Betting: Latest Kentucky Derby Odds and Expert Picks

The most anticipated day in horse racing sets its eyes on Churchill Downs this Saturday for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. The 1 ¼ mile (10 furlongs) race is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races and features 20 horses. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. EST. Let's look at this year's participants along with their morning-line Kentucky Derby odds, jockey and record.

Kentucky Derby Odds

1. Dornoch (20-1) Luis Saez, 6: 3-2-0 (starts: 1st, 2nd, 3rd)

2. Sierra Leone (3-1) Tyler Gaffalione, 4: 3-1-0

3. Mystik Dan (20-1) Brian Hernandez Jr., 6: 2-1-1

4. Catching Freedom (8-1) Flavien Prat, 5: 3-0-1

5. Catalytic (30-1) Jose Ortiz, 3: 1-2-0

6. Just Steel (20-1) Keith Asmussen, 11: 2-4-1

7. Honor Marie (20-1) Ben Curtis, 5: 2-2-0

8. Just a Touch (10-1) Florent Geroux 3: 1-2-0

9. Encino (20-1) SCRATCHED

10. T O Password (30-1) Kazushi Kimura, 2: 2-0-0

11. Forever Young (10-1) Ryusei Sakai, 5: 5-0-0

12. Track Phantom (20-1) Joel Rosario, 7: 3-2-1

13. West Saratoga (50-1) Jesus Castanon 10: 2-5-1

14. Endlessly (30-1) Umberto Rispoli, 6: 5-0-0

15. Domestic Product (30-1) Irad Ortiz Jr., 5: 2-1-0

16. Grand Mo the First (50-1) Emisael Jaramillo, 6: 2-0-4

17. Fierceness (5-2) John Velazquez, 5: 3-0-1

18. Stronghold (20-1) Antonio Fresu, 6: 3-3-0

19. Resilience (20-1) Junior Alvarado, 6: 2-1-1

20. Society Man (50-1) Frankie Dettori, 5: 1-1-1

21. Epic Ride (50-1) Adam Beschizza, 5: 2-2-1

Alternate: Mugatu (50-1) Joseph Talamo 12: 1-1-3

What Time is the Kentucky Derby?

The post-time for the 150th Kentucky Derby is 6:57 PM Eastern on Saturday, May 4.

Past Kentucky Derby Winners

2023: Mage (15-1)

2022: Rich Strike (80-1)

2021: Mandaloun (26-1) *Medina Spirit (12-1) was later disqualified for a positive drug test

2020: Authentic (8-1)

2019: Country House (65-1)

2018: Justify (5-2)

2017: Always Dreaming (9-2)

2016: Nyquist (2-1)

2015: American Pharoah (5-2)

2014: California Chrome (5-2)

Following a stretch of four single-digit payout winners from 2014-2018, we've seen longshots win the race in five consecutive years. That includes a pair of shocking upsets in Country House and Rich Strike. American Pharoah and Justify are the two Triple Crown winners on the list.

Kentucky Derby Favorites

Fierceness is the slight morning-line favorite and it's easy to see why as the colt has won three of its five races. The champion juvenile of 2023 won the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita and then won the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park at the end of March by a whopping 13 lengths over Catalytic and Grand Mo the First. Jockey John Velazquez is a three-time Derby winner.

Sierra Leone comes in just behind Fierceness in the morning-line odds and will be making its fifth start (three wins, one second). The colt has picked up two notable wins this year, including the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds and the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, where it charged late to beat Just a Touch (and a pair of other Derby horses) by a length and a half.

Early Pace

If things go as planned, a 10-1 shot Just a Touch will look to get off to the early lead. He had the lead at the top of the stretch in the aforementioned Blue Grass Stakes before being caught by Sierra Leone. Has excellent connections with trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux who were both with Mandaloun here in 2021.

Track Phantom was the betting favorite at the Louisiana Derby and held the lead for most of the race, so he's another candidate to get off to a fast start. Considering he faded to finish fourth at a shorter distance despite controlling the pace (48.33 half mile) isn't a great sign, however.

Closers

If the race features some fast fractions in the early going, it will set up well for Catching Freedom, who much like favorite Fierceness likes to charge late. He's won three of five races, including last time out at the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, where he was dead last at the three-quarter pole but surged to beat Honor Marie by a length.

Resilience is another notable horse with late speed and although he needed four races to break its maiden, he has now won two of the last three including the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct last month by over two lengths. Note the jockey change to Junior Alvarado as John Velazquez is on Fierceness.

Darkhorses

Forever Young is one of two horses coming over from Japan (T O Password is the other), and although a lack of speed ratings makes them tougher to handicap, don't make the mistake of overlooking them. Forever Young is the more accomplished of the two, winning in all five of its starts, highlighted most recently in the Grade 2 UAE Derby.

Mystik Dan picked up a nice victory two starts back, winning the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn by a massive eight lengths. He moved up in class to the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby last time out, finishing third, and it's promising to note that he closed strong at a shorter distance. I'm not sure if he can win but he is definitely worth considering in exotic bets.

Kentucky Derby Predictions

Bettors tend to flock towards horses in the Derby that have a track record of winning, which will likely leave plenty of value on Just a Touch. After easily breaking its maiden in its debut, he quickly jumped up in class, finishing runner-up in Grade 3 and Grade 1 events. If Just a Touch gets to or near the lead early at reasonably paced fractions, I expect him to have enough for the stretch run to pull off a minor upset.

My Bets

Win: 8

Exacta: 2,11/2,3,4,8,11,17 ($1 Exacta wheel would cost $10)

Trifecta: 17/2,3,8,11/2,3,4,6,8,11 ($.50 Trifecta wheel would cost $10)