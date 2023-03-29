Mojo Fantasy Promo Code And Review - Get a Welcome Offer Now

Mojo Fantasy is a unique way to play fantasy sports. This platform mirrors the stock market, only instead of trading shares of stocks, you are trading shares of players. Prices fluctuate both during the football season and in the offseason according to numerous factors, including how a player performs in a game, recent news, and injury updates.

In this Mojo Fantasy review, you will learn everything you need to know about the Mojo Fantasy app, how to sign up with the Mojo Fantasy promo code, and how to unlock the Mojo Fantasy bonus for new users.

Mojo Fantasy Is Available In New Jersey

Similar to other New Jersey betting apps, Mojo Fantasy can be accessed from anywhere within the state of New Jersey. If you want to sign up with the Mojo Fantasy promo code, compare player prices, and wager using the platform, simply click on the link in this Mojo Fantasy review to get started.

How Does The Mojo Fantasy Promo Code Work?

The Mojo Fantasy promo code is easy to use. If you are a new user and register with the Mojo Fantasy promo code, you will get a 100% deposit match welcome bonus, worth up to $100.

Simply sign up using the Mojo Fantasy promo code on this page and your first deposit, up to $100, will be matched. Add Mojo Fantasy to your DFS app arsenal today via the Mojo Fantasy bonus code link.

$100 Bonus Using The Mojo Fantasy Promo Code

The Mojo Fantasy promo code gives new users a 100% deposit match of up to $100. All bonuses must be used to play on the Mojo Fantasy app and can not be withdrawn for real money. You must play through all bonus funds one time.

Mojo Fantasy Game Modes

Go Long

When you go long, you are buying into an underrated player during low points. This type of player stock is best to hold on to for a long period of time. As long as the player progresses, you will make money as his stock increases.

Go Short

If you think a player is vastly overrated, you can choose to go short. When you go short, you are making a short-term investment into a player's stock banking on him to regress. Your profit will increase if the player's stock price drops.

Liquid Props

Liquid Props are player prop bets that you can trade like stocks. Rather than investing in a player's career, you are investing in his prop line for a given time period. This could be a single game or a group of games, like the NFL Playoffs.

For example, Patrick Mahomes' total touchdown passes in the NFL Playoffs. You can take the over, which is going long, or the under, which is going short. The price per share will adjust according to how Mahomes plays. Payouts are $1 per stat, per share.

Sports Available With Mojo Fantasy Promo Code

Mojo Fantasy features all of the top skill-position players in the NFL. These include quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. You can also trade stocks of incoming college football quarterbacks who are expected to be drafted into the NFL.

NFL (skill position players)

College Football (incoming quarterbacks)

Get Started With Your Mojo Fantasy Promo Code

If you're new to Mojo Fantasy and want to get started today, signing up for a new account is a simple, streamlined process. Just follow the steps below and you will be on your way to trading shares of players on the Mojo Fantasy stock market app in no time.

Click through the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will reroute you to the app store on your device so you can download the Mojo Fantasy app. This app is available in both the iOS and Android app stores.

Enter your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account.

Use the Mojo Fantasy promo code for a 100% deposit match, up to $100.

Make a first-time deposit with the Mojo Fantasy code for up to $100 in bonus funds.

Funding Your Mojo Fantasy Account

When it comes to funding your new Mojo Fantasy account, be mindful that this is a new app with a limited number of banking options. At this time, you can make deposits with a debit or credit card or an instant banking transfer. However, expect both Apple Pay and PayPal to be added in the future.

When you make your first-time deposit using the Mojo Fantasy bonus code, you get a 100% deposit match, worth up to $100.

For withdrawals, the process is just as simple and streamlined. To take money out of your Mojo Fantasy account, go to your account wallet and click through the withdrawal option. Then, check on the method by which you want your transaction to be processed.

Withdrawal methods include ACH or check. ACH processing can take up to five days while check processing can take up to 14 days. If you choose the paper check option, it will be sent to you via the USPS.

Mojo Fantasy App Review

Mojo Fantasy is an innovative way to bet on sports because the platform allows users to buy and sell shares of players, making it the stock market of sports player performance. Instead of making straight bets and parlays, you are betting on a player's career -- both in the long and the short term.

Playing Mojo Fantasy is similar to live betting. Prices fluctuate according to in-game performance, recent news, injuries, and so on. It's a fun, unique way to wager on sports as a crossroads of DFS, betting, and the stock market.

One of the best things about the Mojo Fantasy app is that you get a generous welcome bonus when you sign up with the Mojo Fantasy promo code. This way, you can try out this new way to bet on sports with funds from the 100% deposit match offer.

Like anything else, there is a downside, which is the fact that you can only bet on NFL skill position players and impending rookie quarterbacks coming out of college. Furthermore, Mojo Fantasy is only live and legal in New Jersey currently.

All in all, the Mojo Fantasy app is well worth downloading and trying out with the Mojo Fantasy promo code and the Mojo Fantasy bonus code funds that come along with it.

Pros And Cons Of Mojo Fantasy

There are pros and cons of using Mojo Fantasy. However, the good clearly outweighs the bad when it comes to this new fantasy app.

Here are the pros and cons of this stock market-like fantasy app that allows you to trade shares of players in real-time.

Mojo Fantasy Pros

You can cash out a player's stock at any time.

Easy to use and aesthetically pleasing user interface.

You can trade shares of players at any time. A player's price will change in real-time based on factors that include in-game performance, recent news, and injuries.

Mojo Fantasy Cons

Mojo Fantasy is only legal and licensed to operate in New Jersey. You can only bet on NFL skill position players. There are limited banking methods.

Mojo Fantasy Matched Up Against The Competition

Mojo Fantasy is different than most of the popular sports betting sites and DFS platforms on the market today since it mimics the stock market while allowing you to trade shares of players. Though similar apps do exist, Mojo Fantasy stands out as its stocks are based on the arc of a player's career. The Mojo Fantasy promo code welcome offer is another aspect that helps this app stand out above the competition.

Final Word On Mojo Fantasy Promo Code

The Mojo Fantasy promo code is one of the best new user welcome offers on the market today since it gives you a 100% deposit match of up to $100. Offers like this allow new customers to try out a new betting or DFS platform with matched bonus funds.

The Mojo Fantasy welcome bonus is especially valuable since Mojo Fantasy is a sports stock market and you can get twice as many shares using the 100% deposit match funds.

Whether you're a fan of the stock market, a football fan, or both, Mojo Fantasy is worth signing up for. This operator gives users a unique way to bet on player performance compared to cookie-cutter DFS lineups.

Sign up today using the Mojo Fantasy promo code for a 100% deposit match, up to $100.

Mojo Fantasy Promo Code FAQs

Is Mojo Fantasy legit?

Yes, Mojo Fantasy is legit. As long as you are located in New Jersey when you sign up and bet, you can win real money with the Mojo Fantasy app. Mojo Fantasy is licensed and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

What states is Mojo Fantasy legal in?

Mojo Fantasy is only legal in the state of New Jersey at the time of this writing.

How does Mojo Fantasy work?

Mojo Fantasy works just like the stock market. If you think a player is undervalued, you can choose to buy a long-term share of that player and potentially turn a profit as their stock price rises. You can also buy short-term player options if you believe a player is overrated. Going this route will allow you to make a profit if that player's stock drops in value. To cash out on the Mojo Fantasy app, you must sell the shares of the players you hold at a higher price than what you bought them at.

Is Mojo Fantasy legal in California?

No, Mojo Fantasy is not yet legal in California. As of this writing, Mojo Fantasy is only legal and licensed to operate in the state of New Jersey.

How do you play Mojo Fantasy?

Mojo Fantasy is a fantasy football game where you trade shares of players as if they are stocks. You can choose to buy low or sell high with an anytime cash-out option. Player share markets change throughout the sports calendar, according to how they perform in a game and over the course of a season. A player's price is updated year-round, in real-time based on his career projections and outlook.

