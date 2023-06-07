National Mascot Day - Top 9 MLB Mascots Of All Time

Baseball is not just about the players on the field; it's also about the colorful characters that bring joy and entertainment to the fans. On this National Mascot Day, we celebrate the unsung heroes of the baseball world—the beloved mascots. From lovable critters to hilarious creatures, these mascots have captured the hearts of fans and become iconic figures in the realm of Major League Baseball.

Join us as we count down the top nine MLB mascots of all time, based on their popularity, recognition, and cultural significance.

9. The Phillie Phanatic

We kick off our list with one of the most recognizable mascots in sports—the Phillie Phanatic. With his vibrant green fur, wacky antics, and distinctive snout, this lovable creature has been the official mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies since 1978. The Phanatic's mischievous personality and hilarious interactions with players and fans have made him a fan favorite for generations.

On Mascot Night, Johnny Kane caught up with one of the most famous mascots, the Phillie Phanatic. Hilarity and hijinks ensue!#RepDetroit | @FiegerLaw @JohnnyKaneBSD pic.twitter.com/tv0GdhYnZ4 June 6, 2023

Fun Fact: The Phillie Phanatic once got into a comical wrestling match with the umpire during a rain delay, delighting the crowd and creating a memorable moment in baseball history.

8. Orbit

Next up is Orbit, the energetic mascot of the Houston Astros. Since making his debut in 2013, this lovable alien has become synonymous with Astros baseball. With his acrobatic moves and playful antics, Orbit brings an infectious energy to the ballpark, keeping fans entertained between innings.

Fun Fact: Orbit once pulled off a daring prank on a stadium security guard by stealing his hat and running circles around him, leaving the crowd in stitches.

7. Mr. Met

No list of MLB mascots would be complete without mentioning Mr. Met, the iconic face of the New York Mets. With his baseball-shaped head and warm smile, Mr. Met has been spreading cheer at Shea Stadium and now at Citi Field since 1962. This lovable character embodies the spirit of the Mets' loyal fan base and has become a symbol of the team's enduring legacy.

Fun Fact: In 1997, Mr. Met got his own official wedding when he tied the knot with Mrs. Met, creating a unique and heartwarming moment for fans.

6. Bernie Brewer

Taking the seventh spot on our list is Bernie Brewer, the barrel-sliding mascot of the Milwaukee Brewers. This spirited character celebrates every Brewers home run by sliding down a giant slide and splashing into a giant mug of beer. Bernie's high-flying antics and contagious enthusiasm make him an integral part of the Brewers' game-day experience.

Happy Mother's Day Brewers Fans! pic.twitter.com/SgrCsT9NKG — Bernie Brewer (@Bernie_Brewer) May 14, 2023

Fun Fact: Bernie Brewer's iconic slide into the beer mug was once interrupted by a wayward bird, resulting in a hilarious mid-air collision that had fans roaring with laughter.

5. Slider

Cleveland Guardians' very own Slider bounds into the sixth spot on our list. Since 1990, this energetic, furry creature has been entertaining fans with his acrobatic moves and contagious energy. Slider's quick wit and hilarious dance routines have made him a beloved figure in Cleveland and an essential part of the game-day atmosphere.

Fun Fact: In a memorable moment during a game, Slider challenged a fan to a dance-off, showcasing his incredible moves and proving that mascots can boogie with the best of them.

4. Fredbird

Landing in the middle of our list is Fredbird, the lovable and mischievous mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals. Since 1979, Fredbird has been delighting fans with his playful antics, from pranks on opposing players to hilarious dance routines. This charming bird has become a cherished symbol of Cardinals baseball and a source of endless entertainment.

Fun Fact: During the 2011 World Series, Fredbird found himself in the spotlight when he used his sneaky skills to snatch a baseball from a Texas Rangers player, leaving everyone in stitches. It was a lighthearted moment that added to the legend of Fredbird.

3. Wally the Green Monster

Making his way to the fourth spot on our list is Wally the Green Monster, the iconic mascot of the Boston Red Sox. This lovable monster, with his bright green fur and infectious smile, has been a fixture at Fenway Park since 1997. Wally's mischievous nature and engaging personality have endeared him to Red Sox Nation, making him a beloved part of Boston's rich baseball tradition.

Fun Fact: In 2014, Wally the Green Monster proved that mascots have hidden athletic talents by successfully completing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, drenching himself with ice-cold water in support of a worthy cause.

2. The Famous Chicken

Taking the third spot on our list is a mascot like no other—the Famous Chicken, also known as the San Diego Chicken. Since his debut in 1974, this feathered entertainer has become a cultural phenomenon, entertaining fans across the country with his comedic antics and unforgettable dance moves. The Famous Chicken's impact goes beyond baseball, as he has graced the stages of various sports and entertainment events, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of mascots.

Fun Fact: The Famous Chicken once brought laughter to the baseball diamond by hilariously imitating umpires and opposing players, showcasing his unmatched improvisation skills.

1. Rally Monkey

Taking the top spot on our list of MLB mascots of all time is none other than the Rally Monkey of the Los Angeles Angels. This furry friend burst onto the scene in 2000 and instantly became a good luck charm for the team and their fans. The Rally Monkey's appearances on the Jumbotron, accompanied by the song "Jump Around" by House of Pain, have rallied the Angels to countless victories and created an unforgettable atmosphere at Angel Stadium.

Fun Fact: The Rally Monkey's most iconic moment came during the 2002 World Series when the Angels were trailing in Game 6. With the Rally Monkey on the big screen, the team rallied back to win the game, forcing a decisive Game 7, which they ultimately won, securing their first-ever championship.

As we celebrate National Mascot Day, we honor these nine iconic MLB mascots who have left an indelible mark on the world of baseball. From their hilarious antics to their infectious energy, these mascots have brought joy and entertainment to fans of all ages. Whether it's the Phillie Phanatic's mischievous charm or the Rally Monkey's ability to rally a team, each mascot on this list has become a beloved figure in their respective cities, embodying the spirit of their teams and enriching the fan experience. So, next time you're at the ballpark, keep an eye out for these lovable characters who bring the game to life in their own unique and unforgettable way.

