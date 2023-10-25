NFL: Will the Carolina Panthers Win a Game in 2023?

The Carolina Panthers were defeated by the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 and fell to 0-6 on the season. It's been a difficult year for Carolina without question, so they probably didn't mind their Week 7 bye.

So, can the Panthers find a way to record a victory in 2023? We have compiled everything you need to know about Carolina's odds and will break down their chances to win a game this year.

Winless Teams In NFL History

There have not been many winless teams in NFL history. It's difficult to accomplish. In fact, only five teams have failed to win a game throughout the history of the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys (1960), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1976), Baltimore Colts (1982), Detroit Lions (2008) and Cleveland Browns (2017) are the only teams that did not earn a single victory. Carolina is obviously hoping to avoid that.

The sport has been around for over 100 years. Plenty of teams have struggled, yet they still found a way to win at least one game. Panthers fans certainly should have some hope for their team.

Still, this Panthers squad has struggled immensely, and nothing is guaranteed.

Carolina Panthers Schedule

The Panthers' remaining NFL schedule is fairly challenging. Here's a breakdown of their remaining games.

Week 8: HOU at CAR

The Texans are favored in Week 8 on the road. The three-point spread isn't lopsided by any means, so oddsmakers may have some hope for Carolina.

Week 8 will prove to be one of the Panthers' best chances to win moving forward.

Week 9: IND at CAR

The Colts haven't exactly set the league on fire and are another a team that could fall to the Panthers in Carolina. Jonathan Taylor is back, though, so the Panthers' run defense will need to step up.

This is another game that should be competitive. However, the Colts are capable of taking care of business.

Week 10: CAR at CHI

The Bears haven't been good in 2023. In fact, they have just one win as of this story's publication.

Chicago's home field advantage will come into play though. That said, quarterback Justin Fields is currently dealing with an injury. As a result, the offense could struggle to put up points and the defense has endured no shortage of question marks.

If the Panthers still have not won by Week 10, that may change against this Bears team.

Week 11: DAL at CAR

The Panthers return to Carolina for this clash. Dallas hasn't been perfect in 2023, but they are a much better team than the Panthers.

The Cowboys will win this game.

Week 12: CAR at TEN

The Titans' struggles have flown under the radar in 2023. Tennessee was hoping to have a strong 2023 campaign but that hasn't come to fruition so far.

Still, the Titans will have a good chance of earning a win at home against the Panthers.

Week 13: CAR at TB

The Buccaneers will be a difficult test for the Panthers. Playing in Tampa Bay, expect the Bucs to get the job done.

Week 14: CAR at NO

The Saints' inconsistency is worrisome. The Panthers have been worse than inconsistent, though.

Carolina could make things interesting, but this is the Saints' game to lose.

Week 15: ATL at CAR

The Falcons have been better than most people around the NFL initially expected. There's a chance Atlanta may be fighting for a playoff spot in Week 15. Either way, Atlanta will probably be the favorite despite playing on the road in Week 15.

Week 16: GB at CAR

The Packers aren't the dominant team they once were, but Green Bay will be a tough test for Carolina.

The Panthers' odds of winning will increase at home. If Carolina still has not won a game by Week 16, perhaps they can break through versus the Packers.

Week 17: CAR at JAX

If the Jaguars are still fighting for a playoff spot then they will win in Week 17. However, there's a chance for an upset if the Jaguars already have a postseason spot locked up. The Jaguars may opt to rest their stars if that ends up being the case.

Week 18: TB at CAR

The Buccaneers may need a win in Week 18. Tampa Bay will be a challenging road opponent if that is the case.

In the end, the Panthers' best chances to pick up a win are Week 8, Week 9, Week 10, Week 15 and Week 16.

Carolina Panthers Odds to Win a Game

The majority of the best sports betting sites have the Panthers' final win/loss total at 3.5 heading into Week 8. Bettors and oddsmakers are still confident in Carolina's chances of earning at least one victory.

The Panthers have 11 games remaining before the 2023 season comes to a clsoe. That is plenty of time to pull off a victory. Let's take a look at some trends.

Yes, the Panthers are 0-6 in 2023. Sometimes, even teams that struggle fare well against the spread. That has not been the case for Carolina, as they are 0-5-1 against the spread in 2023.

In other words, they have consistently been defeated in convincing fashion. They have failed to keep the score close and that obviously doesn't bode well for their chances of winning.

Carolina was defeated by 14 points in Week 1 by the Falcons, three points in Week 2 by the Saints, 10 points in Week 3 by the Seahawks, eight points in Week 4 by the Vikings, 18 points in Week 5 by the Lions and 21 points in Week 6 by the Dolphins.

The Panthers almost upset the Saints in Week 2. Other than that three-point affair, Carolina has failed to keep things competitive.

There is a chance that the Panthers will win a game in 2023. Trusting Carolina isn't exactly an easy thing to do right now though. Maybe the bye week will help them reset.