PBA Tiers: Where and How to Play Daily Fantasy Bowling

Written by 
Steve Bulanda 
January 8, 2024

Although it looks like 2024 won't be the season that your favorite DFS website will add the PBA to their portfolio, there are still ways to play with your friends if you're willing to put in a little work. At RotoWire, we want to provide you with some support to make that happen. We'll even do all the work for the first tournament!

Splash Sports offers a fun Tiers contest for the NFL, NBA and PGA that is easy to replicate with any sport, and that's the format we'll be using.

Follow @RotowireBowling on X then read the rules below and play along with us for this week's PBA Players Championship by sending your selections to social@rotowire.com by Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00 am CT. The winner will earn a free 3-month All-Sport with DFS subscription to RotoWire.

If you're also interested in playing season-long fantasy bowling, read more here.

PBA Tiers Contest Rules

Simply select one bowler from each of the seven tiers. Tier groupings are based on odds to win from BetRivers Sportsbook. Each player accumulates points based on their position in the final standings of the tournament. The highest score at the end of the contest wins.

Ties will be broken based on the higher finisher in Tier 7. For example, if two entrants are tied in the final contest standings and one selected Ronnie Russell and the other selected Frank Snodgrass, then the winner will be determined based on who finished higher in the tournament – Russell or Snodgrass. If there is still a tie, it will be broken based on the higher finisher in Tier 6 and so on.

Scoring

PlacePointsPlacePointsPlacePointsPlacePoints
1st

75

9th

32

17th

16

25th

8

2nd

65

10th

30

18th

15

26th

7

3rd

55

11th

28

19th

14

27th

6

4th

50

12th

26

20th

13

28th

5

5th

45

13th

24

21st

12

29th

4

6th

40

14th

22

22nd

11

30th

3

7th

37

15th

20

23rd

10

31st

2

8th

34

16th

18

24th

9

32nd

1

Tier 1

EJ Tackett
Anthony Simonsen
Jason Belmonte
Dom Barrett

Tier 2

Santuu Tahvanainen
Kyle Troup
Tommy Jones
Kris Prather
Bill O'Neill
Sam Cooley
Packy Hanrahan
Jesper Svennsson

Tier 3

Chris Via
Jakob Butturff
Chris Barnes
Kevin McCune
Matt Ogle
Darren Tang
Stu Williams
Francois Lavoie
Sean Rash
Andrew Anderson

Tier 4

Marshall Kent
Anthony Lavery-Spahr
Keven Williams
A.J. Johnson
Shawn Maldonado
Tomas Kayhko
Jason Sterner
Kim Bolleby
Sean Lavery-Spahr
Kyle Sherman

Tier 5

Anthony Neuer
Tom Daugherty
Tom Smallwood
B.J. Moore
Graham Fach
Richard Teece
Zac Tackett

Tier 6

Ryan Ciminelli
Justin Knowles
Osku Palermaa
Tom Hess
DJ Archer
Matt Russo
AJ Chapman
Cody Shoemaker
Mitch Hupe
Brandon Runk
Nathan Bohr
Michael Martell
Dick Allen
Cristian Azcona
Joseph Grondin
Wes Malott

Tier 7

Jake Peters
Wesley Low
Matt Sanders
Frank Snodgrass
Ronnie Russell
Shota Kawazoe
Zach Wilkins
Anthony Pepe
Cortez Schenk

