PBA Tiers: Where and How to Play Daily Fantasy Bowling

Although it looks like 2024 won't be the season that your favorite DFS website will add the PBA to their portfolio, there are still ways to play with your friends if you're willing to put in a little work. At RotoWire, we want to provide you with some support to make that happen. We'll even do all the work for the first tournament!

Splash Sports offers a fun Tiers contest for the NFL, NBA and PGA that is easy to replicate with any sport, and that's the format we'll be using.

Follow @RotowireBowling on X then read the rules below and play along with us for this week's PBA Players Championship by sending your selections to social@rotowire.com by Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00 am CT. The winner will earn a free 3-month All-Sport with DFS subscription to RotoWire.

If you're also interested in playing season-long fantasy bowling, read more here.

PBA Tiers Contest Rules

Simply select one bowler from each of the seven tiers. Tier groupings are based on odds to win from BetRivers Sportsbook. Each player accumulates points based on their position in the final standings of the tournament. The highest score at the end of the contest wins.

Ties will be broken based on the higher finisher in Tier 7. For example, if two entrants are tied in the final contest standings and one selected Ronnie Russell and the other selected Frank Snodgrass, then the winner will be determined based on who finished higher in the tournament – Russell or Snodgrass. If there is still a tie, it will be broken based on the higher finisher in Tier 6 and so on.

Scoring

Place Points Place Points Place Points Place Points 1st 75 9th 32 17th 16 25th 8 2nd 65 10th 30 18th 15 26th 7 3rd 55 11th 28 19th 14 27th 6 4th 50 12th 26 20th 13 28th 5 5th 45 13th 24 21st 12 29th 4 6th 40 14th 22 22nd 11 30th 3 7th 37 15th 20 23rd 10 31st 2 8th 34 16th 18 24th 9 32nd 1

Tier 1

EJ Tackett Anthony Simonsen Jason Belmonte Dom Barrett

Tier 2

Santuu Tahvanainen Kyle Troup Tommy Jones Kris Prather Bill O'Neill Sam Cooley Packy Hanrahan Jesper Svennsson

Tier 3

Chris Via Jakob Butturff Chris Barnes Kevin McCune Matt Ogle Darren Tang Stu Williams Francois Lavoie Sean Rash Andrew Anderson

Tier 4

Marshall Kent Anthony Lavery-Spahr Keven Williams A.J. Johnson Shawn Maldonado Tomas Kayhko Jason Sterner Kim Bolleby Sean Lavery-Spahr Kyle Sherman

Tier 5

Anthony Neuer Tom Daugherty Tom Smallwood B.J. Moore Graham Fach Richard Teece Zac Tackett

Tier 6

Ryan Ciminelli Justin Knowles Osku Palermaa Tom Hess DJ Archer Matt Russo AJ Chapman Cody Shoemaker Mitch Hupe Brandon Runk Nathan Bohr Michael Martell Dick Allen Cristian Azcona Joseph Grondin Wes Malott

Tier 7

Jake Peters Wesley Low Matt Sanders Frank Snodgrass Ronnie Russell Shota Kawazoe Zach Wilkins Anthony Pepe Cortez Schenk

