PBA Tiers: Where and How to Play Daily Fantasy Bowling

Although it looks like 2024 won't be the season that your favorite DFS website will add the PBA to their portfolio, there are still ways to play with your friends if you're willing to put in a little work. At RotoWire, we want to provide you with some support to make that happen. We'll even do all the work for the first tournament!
Splash Sports offers a fun Tiers contest for the NFL, NBA and PGA that is easy to replicate with any sport, and that's the format we'll be using.
Follow @RotowireBowling on X then read the rules below and play along with us for this week's PBA Players Championship by sending your selections to social@rotowire.com by Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00 am CT. The winner will earn a free 3-month All-Sport with DFS subscription to RotoWire.
If you're also interested in playing season-long fantasy bowling, read more here.
PBA Tiers Contest Rules
Simply select one bowler from each of the seven tiers. Tier groupings are based on odds to win from BetRivers Sportsbook. Each player accumulates points based on their position in the final standings of the tournament. The highest score at the end of the contest wins.
Ties will be broken based on the higher finisher in Tier 7. For example, if two entrants are tied in the final contest standings and one selected Ronnie Russell and the other selected Frank Snodgrass, then the winner will be determined based on who finished higher in the tournament – Russell or Snodgrass. If there is still a tie, it will be broken based on the higher finisher in Tier 6 and so on.
Scoring
|Place
|Points
|Place
|Points
|Place
|Points
|Place
|Points
|1st
75
|9th
32
|17th
16
|25th
8
|2nd
65
|10th
30
|18th
15
|26th
7
|3rd
55
|11th
28
|19th
14
|27th
6
|4th
50
|12th
26
|20th
13
|28th
5
|5th
45
|13th
24
|21st
12
|29th
4
|6th
40
|14th
22
|22nd
11
|30th
3
|7th
37
|15th
20
|23rd
10
|31st
2
|8th
34
|16th
18
|24th
9
|32nd
1
Tier 1
|EJ Tackett
|Anthony Simonsen
|Jason Belmonte
|Dom Barrett
Tier 2
|Santuu Tahvanainen
|Kyle Troup
|Tommy Jones
|Kris Prather
|Bill O'Neill
|Sam Cooley
|Packy Hanrahan
|Jesper Svennsson
Tier 3
|Chris Via
|Jakob Butturff
|Chris Barnes
|Kevin McCune
|Matt Ogle
|Darren Tang
|Stu Williams
|Francois Lavoie
|Sean Rash
|Andrew Anderson
Tier 4
|Marshall Kent
|Anthony Lavery-Spahr
|Keven Williams
|A.J. Johnson
|Shawn Maldonado
|Tomas Kayhko
|Jason Sterner
|Kim Bolleby
|Sean Lavery-Spahr
|Kyle Sherman
Tier 5
|Anthony Neuer
|Tom Daugherty
|Tom Smallwood
|B.J. Moore
|Graham Fach
|Richard Teece
|Zac Tackett
Tier 6
|Ryan Ciminelli
|Justin Knowles
|Osku Palermaa
|Tom Hess
|DJ Archer
|Matt Russo
|AJ Chapman
|Cody Shoemaker
|Mitch Hupe
|Brandon Runk
|Nathan Bohr
|Michael Martell
|Dick Allen
|Cristian Azcona
|Joseph Grondin
|Wes Malott
Tier 7
|Jake Peters
|Wesley Low
|Matt Sanders
|Frank Snodgrass
|Ronnie Russell
|Shota Kawazoe
|Zach Wilkins
|Anthony Pepe
|Cortez Schenk